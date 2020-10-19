CHIPPEWA FALLS — A principal at one of the Chippewa Falls elementary schools will be working from home, quarantining himself due to a COVID-19 infection in his family.
Halmstad Elementary Principal Jerim DesJarlais sent a letter home on Friday, informing parents of the situation.
“I am reaching out to let you know that I will be in quarantine through the end of the month due to one of my family members testing positive for COVID-19. My family member is fine, working through a fever, body aches and the like, but overall doing well,” DesJarlais wrote. “While I am in quarantine I will be working from home and staying connected to Halmstad as much as possible. As you already know, our staff is amazing! To support them in my absence, Janet Goodman, our instructional coach and a licensed administrator, will be filling in for me at Halmstad.”
He concluded: “I will most definitely miss the students. Please let them know that I am ok, I miss them and I look forward to seeing them very soon!”