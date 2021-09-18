CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District is requiring everyone entering their buildings to wear masks, effective immediately, regardless of age or vaccination status.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents Friday night, explaining that COVID-19 virus cases have risen significantly in schools across the district and warranted the change to occur when students return to classes today. The district had already moved to "Level 3" last week, which meant no visitors to school buildings or field trips, and an increased effort to create social distancing.
"I now believe that we need to add mask-wearing to Level 3 to determine if that additional mitigation measure alone can make a difference in reducing spread in our settings," Holmes wrote.
In the first week of school, ending Friday Sept. 3, there were 3 elementary students in isolation or quarantine, 13 in middle school, and 16 in high school. By Friday Sept. 10, that had jumped to 67 students in elementary schools, 76 in the middle school, and 83 in high school.
Holmes said those students out of classes jumped this week, with 167 elementary students, 123 in middle school, and 192 in high school in quarantine or isolation.
"The (district) has 66 total reported cases of students currently infected with COVID, which has led to 482 total students currently being contact-traced/isolated by (the Chippewa County Department of Public Health)," Holmes wrote. "During the 2020-21 school year, only two outbreaks in the county could be attributed to (Chippewa Falls school) settings. As of today and only three weeks into the 2021-22 school year, we believe it is necessary to let everyone know that we were officially notified by the county that three outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD."
Holmes said the number of outbreaks and students out of school means masks are warranted indoors; masks will remain optional when people are outdoors.
"As explained on numerous occasions, (the district) can not be perceived as an organization that is a major contributor to community spread," he wrote. "While we certainly are cognizant of, sympathize for, and empathize with the issues, pro and con, associated with mask-wearing in school settings, we believe it is necessary at this time. Everyone’s patience, understanding, and cooperation with this determination are greatly appreciated. Based upon everything we have experienced over the past year and a half, masks will help us stay in-person longer than doing otherwise and a major goal for us is to remain in-person as long as possible."
The district established six different levels for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Level 3 calls for face masks to remain optional, but more robust mitigation measures will be in place, such as minimizing contacts, increased social distancing where possible, no visitors to buildings, and no field trips. Level 4 calls for mask mandates or orders in place when there is “dire community or school spread.” Level 5, if the district reaches that point, calls for implementing a hybrid learning model, with level 6 calling for online-only learning.
At her weekly COVID-19 news conference, Public Health Director Angela Weideman said that no one under age 18 is currently hospitalized in the county. Chippewa County now has 103 reported virus-related deaths — all but one person was unvaccinated, she added.