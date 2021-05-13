Younger children between 12 and 15 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. They can get their first dose in the Eau Claire area as of today, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced.
It means an additional roughly 4,000 people are now eligible in Eau Claire County.
Earlier this week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and confirmed Pfizer's request to expand the age ranges eligible for its vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series, with three weeks between the shots. It is the only vaccine authorized in the U.S. for children under 18.
Younger children can get vaccinated at several places in the Eau Claire area:
- UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena, 121 Garfield Ave. Free, close parking is available in the Hibbard Hall Lot, and no permit is required. The clinic is offering Pfizer vaccines to 12-15-year-olds today. It is open today and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, its hours will change to Tuesday-Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up for an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted until 6:30 p.m., the Health Department said. For 12 to 17-year-olds, parent or guardian consent is required to book an appointment, and a parent or guardian must also come to the appointment. If someone needs help registering, finding or booking an appointment, does not have internet or email access or needs an interpreter, call the state COVID-19 vaccine call center at (844) 684-1064, where Spanish, Hmong and other language assistance is available.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is also scheduling vaccine appointments for children 12 and up. To schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, visit marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine. People without internet access can call 1-877-998-0880 to schedule an appointment. Children 12 to 17 must have parental consent and should bring their parent or guardian with them to the appointment, or have their parent complete the form found at tinyurl.com/vnfcwhu3.
For many more places to get vaccinated in the Chippewa Valley, visit covid19eauclaire.org.