CHIPPEWA FALLS — Nearly half of children ages 12 to 15 (48.6%) in Wisconsin have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination since they became eligible for the shot in May.
With Pfizer vaccinations now underway for children ages 5 to 11 now under way, it could give a jolt to stagnant vaccination rates in the state. If parents get their younger children vaccinated at the same rates as their adolescent children, the state could see its biggest one-week vaccination numbers in months.
The state Department of Health Services is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1,600 Wisconsinites under 20 years old have been hospitalized with COVID-19," the agency wrote in a news release. "Vaccination is a safe and critical tool in both combating further COVID-19 illness among children and stopping the spread in our communities."
There are an estimated 28 million children nationwide between the ages of 5 and 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 172 children between those ages have died from virus-related symptoms, and 8,300 have been hospitalized.
The state’s vaccination rate inched up slightly this week by 0.3% of Wisconsin residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from a 0.2% increase a week ago.
Among western Wisconsin counties, Clark and St. Croix counties led with a 0.5% increase, with Rusk County just behind at a 0.4% increase, while several other area counties were tied with the state’s rate.
Roughly 58.1% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose through Friday, according to the state's figures. Friday's state numbers don't yet show any children ages 5-11 as vaccinated.
With 62.5% of its residents with at least one dose, Trempealeau County is the only area in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s rate.
Rusk (39.2%), Clark (34.6%) and Taylor (32.6%) counties are the three counties in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state with 74.8% of its residents with at least one shot, up 0.2% from last week. Door County has the second-highest rate at 73.6%, up 0.5% in the past week.
Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.38 million residents, up from 3.36 million residents (57.8%) last week, and up from 3.35 million people (57.6%) two weeks ago.
Roughly 3.21 million Wisconsinites (55.1%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.2 million (55.0%) a week ago.
However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate and is falling further back. About 67% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 80.3% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 58.2% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.
About 69.3% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 69.0% last week. Eau Claire (67.5%), Chippewa (64.5%) and Dunn (53.3%) counties all trail the state’s adult vaccination rate.
Roughly 86.8% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 74.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have received their first dose.
In a breakdown by race, 56.5% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 51.2%, American Indian population at 42.2%, and Black population at 35.8%. About 13.7% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”