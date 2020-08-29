EAU CLAIRE — The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire announced Friday the signing of a listing agreement with Commonweal Development to list the building at 220 S. Barstow Street for sale at a price of $1.4 million. The listing comes on the heals of the museum signing a development agreement last week for the Liner Site with the City of Eau Claire.
Plans are still progressing to relocate the Children’s Museum in 2022 to the Liner Site, the grassy area next to the parking ramp on Galloway Street on the north end of downtown.
The museum was closed from March 16 through July 6 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and closed again indefinitely at the end of July for financial reasons.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMEC is moving up the timeline for listing it’s building for sale. Typically, this would have been done a year out from our expected date to relocate and reopen in our new building,” Michael McHorney, the museum's executive director, said in a news release.
The news release indicated that CMEC is anticipating the operational challenges arising from the pandemic will extend through end of 2021. CMEC’s board of directors approved three reopening metrics that are mutually exclusive:
• Cash reserves must equal at least 6 months
• Estimated return to normal operations (pre-pandemic) within one year of reopen date
• Annual corporate sponsor support at minimum of 80% of 2020 levels
CMEC currently projects the museum would operate at a loss of $198,556 in 2021 if it reopened Jan. 1.
“To me, that is best case scenario, unless something drastically changes with the pandemic. This would deplete our entire cash reserves and we’d then be using our line of credit to operate. Knowing this, it seems prudent to begin the process of possibly selling our building earlier to move forward with the building of the new children’s museum,” McHorney said.
If the building is sold, CMEC indicated it would have other options for serving the community, including leasing back the space until CMEC relocates or operating as a “museum without walls” in which it would focus on providing play opportunities, especially for families with low to moderate income. CMEC also has numerous play experiences that can travel and it could look to reach out to schools, childcare facilities and the like with these opportunities.
“Bottom line, there will be a Children’s Museum in the future,” McHorney said. “For 15 years, the Children’s Museum has been a significant and valuable asset to the community. During the past few months, I’ve been told by countless people about how beloved the Children’s Museum is in our community. I agree, but it is more than just about being beloved. Play is serious learning and serious business. We’re an educational and economic engine.”
CMEC brings an estimated $1.14 million each year to the community through tourism spending.