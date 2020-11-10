CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa County Courthouse will close its doors to the public beginning Thursday due to the pandemic.
With cases rising in the community, Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz announced Tuesday afternoon that the courthouse will close for nonessential functions, and people who need services will need to call and make an appointment.
At this time, the courts will continue to function, but Scholz cautioned that court dates are fluid.
Scholz didn't have a timetable when the building could reopen, saying that the county is following federal and state guidelines based on the cases of COVID-19 in the community.