CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the first time in more than a year, Chippewa County is at a “moderate risk level” for COVID-19 in the community.
“I’m really happy,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “It has felt like a long time coming. I’m relieved for the community, for hospitals, for my public health department staff, for schools. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Weideman said the county was last at a moderate risk level the week of June 21, 2020. Since then, the county has typically been at a “high risk” level, but for a few weeks over the winter months, the county was considered to be at at “severe level.” In recent weeks, there has been a significant drop in new cases, as well as a drop in breakout infections, which has led to the low level.
“Let’s celebrate, but let’s be cautious,” Weideman said.
Roughly 45.7% of all Chippewa County residents have received at least one COVDI-19 vaccine, behind the state’s rate of 50.2%.
In June, Chippewa County had one reported virus-related fatality, bringing the county’s total to 95. It was the first COVID-19-related death in the county since early March.
Delta concerns
One in every four new COVID-19 infections in the country are now the Delta variant, which originated in India and is considered to be more infectious. It is starting to spread significantly in areas where there is a low percentage of vaccination.
For instance, the Delta variant has exploded in southern Missouri, where many of the counties are only at about 30% of the population having at least one COVID-19 dose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin’s population of 5.8 million saw 576 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.
At the same time, Missouri, with 6.1 million residents, recorded 5,764 new cases — 10 times the number of new infections as Wisconsin.
“I do have concerns about the Delta variant,” Weideman said. “The more people we can get vaccinated, the lower risk of it spreading here.”
Chippewa County is bordered by three counties — Taylor, Rusk and Clark — that have the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
“I’m especially concerned for those counties with low vaccination rates,” she said. “Here in Chippewa County, our vaccination rate is about half of what I’d hoped it would be.”
Weideman said she hasn’t been informed of any Delta variants being discovered here yet.
“It is possible there are cases of the Delta variant in Chippewa County,” she said.
Weideman is combatting the anti-vaccine rhetoric that continues to circulate. She stressed that she is unaware of any Chippewa County resident who has been hospitalized or died as a direct result of taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
“From a public health standpoint, I’d say taking a vaccine is safe, and I encourage everyone to take it,” she said.
As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, some areas, like Los Angeles County, have brought back indoor mask mandates, even among those who have completed their vaccine series. Weideman was doubtful that similar requirements will be implemented in Wisconsin.