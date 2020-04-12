CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Community Foundation of Chippewa County recently announced the establishment of fund to respond directly to those nonprofits on the front lines of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The foundation is partnering with local funders to support nonprofits and Chippewa County communities as they respond to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The foundation indicated it will work with those partners to identify local needs and gaps in funding, then assemble and apply funds where they are most critically needed to relieve distress.
The Response–Recovery–Rebuild Fund will support immediate, mid-term and long-term response efforts during times of crisis. Nonprofit organizations engaging in immediate and emerging basic needs relief and who need financial support now can email the foundation office at grants@yourlegacyforever.org.
“In order to move resources quickly and not further burden these nonprofit organizations, we will have a simple application process,” Linda Bergen, Grants Committee chairwoman, said in a news release.
Foundation officials said it is a critical time for many nonprofit organizations who are responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis, as they face an increasing demand for services and supplies. In addition, the impact on the local economy and workforce likely will create hardships for area residents.
The foundation encouraged donors to continue their regular support of organizations and businesses they care deeply about throughout this time of need.
Community members who want to help can direct donations to the Response–Recovery–Rebuild Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, with the assurance that donations will go to nonprofit organizations engaging in COVID-19 relief efforts. Individuals are encouraged to visit yourlegacyforever.org/donate to make their charitable donations.
Donors with questions should contact Jill Herriges, the foundation’s executive director, at jill@yourlegacyforever.org or 715-723-8125.
“Although COVID-19 has changed how we at the foundation accomplish business on a daily basis, it has also reinforced our commitment to serve our area and continuously evaluate where our efforts can do the most good,” Herriges said in the release. “We recognize that many organizations will provide services and programs to respond to the crisis and that they may need future financial support, so as a permanent public charitable grant maker, know we are here for the long-term and will go the distance to support our communities.”
For the most up-to-date information about the fund, nonprofits are directed to visit the foundation’s website at yourlegacyforever.org.