CHIPPEWA FALLS — A total of 987 Chippewa County residents received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the past week, nearly right at the goal of 1,000 immunizations a week, said Public Health Director Angela Weideman.
Overall, 3,014 county residents have now received a vaccine, up from 2,027 last week. This week, the county has focused on giving the shots to law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel, as well as doctors and long-term care workerss.
The state has announced all residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday. However, Weideman estimated that the county has about 10,000 residents in that category among the county's 65,000 citizens.
"We ask for the public's patience as we work to vaccinate this group," Weideman said. "We know it will save lives. At this time, there is not a wait-list or a signup sheet."
While vaccinations so far have been given out at the public health department office or at area medical centers, but Weideman envisions expanding to other locations to get more seniors vaccinated.
"It could include schools, or the senior center," she said. "We are looking into numerous locations."
So far, the county has been able to receive its requested allotment from the state each week, so Weideman said she will be increasing her request for more. While she said 1,000 shots a week remains the goal, she is confident the county will be able to top that mark.
"We are hoping to do more," she said.
Those vaccinations will be in addition to second, booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations that should lead to immunization.
"We will start second doses in the first week of February," she said.
Those who have received their vaccinations have reported minimal side effects, such as headaches or overall body aches, with no one having a significant negative reaction. She is aware of one case where a person got the first vaccination but later tested positive for coronavirus.
"We believe that person was exposed to it prior to getting the vaccine," she said.
New cases, positivity rate down
In the past week, 249 county residents tested positive for the virus out of 695 tests givent, for a positivity rate of 34%. All those metrics are a decline from the prior week, when 292 people tested positive among 722 tests given, with the positivity rate at 40.4%. In comparison, the state’s positivity rate in the past week is 23.9%.
Currently, seven people are hospitalized with symptoms from the virus, down from nine last week, and also down significantly from the peak of 25. Overall, 196 Chippewa County residents have ever been hospitalized, an increase of 13 people in the past week.
Approximately 69% of beds at hospitals in northwestern Wisconsin are in use, including 75% of ICU beds. Those also are in decline from last week's totals of 73% of beds and 83% of ICU beds in use.
The county remains at a “high risk” level, with a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.