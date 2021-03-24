CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the third consecutive week, Chippewa County has reported no new COVID-19-related fatalities, and positive tests continue to decline.
Kristen Kelm, community health division manager in the Chippewa County Public Health Department, said it is a positive sign, as cases continue to decline in the county. The last reported virus-related death was on March 3, and the county's total remains at 93 fatalities. In comparison, Chippewa County averaged nearly a death a day from late October through the end of 2020.
Likewise, the county once again has just two people hospitalized from COVID-19-related symptoms, down from the high point of 25.
Overall, 33 people tested positive for the virus in the county in the past week out of 176 tests, for a 18.7% positivity rate. A week earlier, 36 county residents tested positive out of 256 tests given, for a 14.1% positivity rate. Two weeks ago, 37 residents tested positive out of 314 tests given. Overall, 98% of all cases ever reported in the county are now recovered.
Kelm was upbeat about the decline in overall cases, as well as zero new deaths, but she cautioned that the virus is still present.
"Testing is still available," Kelm said during the county's weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday. "If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, go get a test."
None of the positive tests this week were for any of the COVID-19 variants; the county has identified three cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK variant) this month.
County's vaccine rate remains ahead of state
Roughly 26.3% of all county residents have now received at least one vaccination, as the county remains slightly ahead of the state's rate, where 25.7% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose. That is comparible to last week, when 23.1% of counthy residents had one dose, compared to 22.4% of the state. Two weeks ago, 20.8% of the county's population had received at least one dose.
Kelm said another 2,850 doses were given int he past week, a decline from 3,161 a week ago. Overall, 17,028 of the county's roughly 65,000 residents have received at least one shot, with 10,998 residents having completed their vaccinations.
"We have ample amounts of vaccines available," Kelm said. "We, in the Public Health Department, are adding a third clinic."
In another positive sign, 75.6% of all senior citizens in the county have now received at least one dose. That is up from 72.6% last week, and 67.4% two weeks ago.
Kelm noted that people with multiple health conditions are now eligible to receive vaccinations, and everyone in the state is still slated to be eligible for a dose on May 1.
However, only 2.7% of the county's 1,400 Black residents have received a dose so far, along with about 8.3% of the Hispanic population, compared to about 25.2 of the white population.
"It continues to be a concern in the health department," Kelm said. "I know we have a meeting set with our Spanish advocate next week about vaccinations."
There are two state prisons located in Chippewa County, as well as the jail, and those inmates have not been vaccinated at this time. Kelm said she hasn't been working with the Department of Corrections about when the prisons will get doses, but she anticipates that the jail will be give the Johnson & Johnson doses in coming weeks; Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot formula, which is ideal for a jail, because inmates wouldn't be required to come back when released to get a second dose, she explained.
Chippewa County remains close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.