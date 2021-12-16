EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa County’s chief health officer says the county has moved into a “severe” risk level for COVID-19 transmission.

That means it’s recommended that people limit their indoor gatherings to 15 people or fewer, and outdoor gatherings to 50 or fewer, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman at a press briefing Thursday. She recommended people physically distance at both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

In the northwest Wisconsin region, 87% of hospital beds and 98% of ICU beds are in use, Weideman said.

As of Thursday, Chippewa County is averaging 58 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to county data.

“In talking with hospital administrators and staff of hospitals and health systems, they really are in desperate times right now as far as available beds and staffing,” Weideman said Thursday. “The one thing I’d say is if anyone’s (having) an especially hard time breathing or chest pains, you definitely need to call 911 and be seen and be assessed. We don’t want people avoiding going … if hospitals are full and on divert, they will work to find another hospital open.”

The state's Department of Health Services has said most counties in western Wisconsin — including Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties — are at “critically high” COVID-19 activity right now, according to DHS data.

Weideman recommended that people get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, noting that children ages 16 and 17 are now eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other variants,” she said.

Weideman noted that the Chippewa County Health Department, which has traditionally held weekly COVID-19 briefings, will start holding briefings on an as-needed basis going forward.

Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.