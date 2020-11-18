CHIPPEWA FALLS —The COVID-19 positivity rate in Chippewa County is down slightly from last week's record high. However, the cases are still too high to warrant opening area schools, said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman.
In the past week, 1,785 COVID-19 tests were given to county residents, with 708 testing positive, which is a 39.6% positivity rate. That is down from last week, when 856 people tested positive from 1,541 tests, or a 55.5% positivity rate.
"I'm happy to see that number did come down," Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday. "But I'm concerned with deer hunting, Thanksgiving and the holidays coming up, and people will want to gather."
The county's positivity rate remains slightly higher than the overall rate for Wisconsin, which was 35.4% in the past week, she added. While the positive cases did decline in the past week, 708 is still the second-highest one week total. Two weeks ago, there were 547 cases, with previous weeks of 451 and 247, respectively; the five highest one-week totals have all come in the past five weeks. Weideman noted that it took seven months before the county reached 1,000 cases, but there have now been 3,693 positive cases overall.
Additionally, 10 more county residents have died from coronavirus-related symptoms in the past week, bringing the county's total to 41.
Weideman meets with school leaders every Wednesday, and she said she is recommending that all districts that have gone to a remote, or virtual, learning model continue that process. She met with the Chippewa Falls School District on Tuesday, where she recommended the schools remain shuttered past Nov. 30, which was the district's goal date to reopen for in-class learning.
Jenny Starck, Cadott School Superintendent, said her district went to a virtual learning model Nov. 2 with the goal of reopening on Nov. 16. However, because of a lack of teachers, particularly substitute teachers, as well as coronavirus case counts in the community, that target date has been pushed back to next Monday.
Chippewa County remains at a severe risk of COVID-19, meaning people should only gather indoors with those in their homes, and outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people. Weideman doesn’t anticipate the state or county adopting any new guidelines further restricting bars, restaurants or businesses, either limiting capacity or forced closures.
"Please stay home as much as possible," Weideman said.
Finding hospital beds for those who need them is an increasing challenge, she added. There are currently 21 county residents hospitalized, up two from last week; two weeks ago was a record high of 25 hospitalized. However, 80.5% of all hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are occupied, with 92.5% of ICU beds in use.
Weideman said she isn't aware of area clinics and medical centers having challenges obtaining swabs and reagents for testing, but she said more people are being turned away from getting tests. She said medical centers are prioritizing people who are showing symptoms, and people who are isolating and not showing symptoms are being asked to wait to get tested.