CHIPPEWA FALLS — More than half of the people who took a COVID-19 test in Chippewa County in the past week have tested positive for the virus.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman urged the public to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings as cases in the county surge.
"It's sad, the numbers we're seeing," Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. "We definitely want those numhers to move in a different direction."
Weideman said more people are not quarantining or self-isolating when they've been exposed to someone with the disease, which is undoubtedly leading to more cases.
"It's getting more challenging to get people to not go to work," she said.
In the past seven days, 856 Chippewa County residents tested positive out of 1,541 tests conducted, or about 55.5% of all those tested. It is marked increases from last week, when the positivity rate jumped to 35.4%. In the prior two weeks, it was 27.4% and 21.1%, respectively.
In recent weeks, Chippewa Falls, New Auburn, Cadott and Bloomer school districts have gone to virtual learning formats, and other school systems have adopted blended learning models. Weideman said her office continues to examine data about positivity rates about school-age children, teachers and staff.
"Final decisions have not been made about going back to in-person learning," she said.
Chippewa County remains at a severe risk of COVID-19, meaning people should only gather indoors with those in their homes, and outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people. Weideman doesn't anticipate the state or county adopting any new guidelines further restricting bars, restaurants or businesses, either limiting capacity or forced closures.
The situation at nearby hospitals aren't improving, either, she added. About 77% of beds in hospitals across the northwest region of the state are now in use, including 88% of ICU beds. About 15% of ventilators are in use.
"We are very near capacity or at capacity," Weideman said of the hospitals in Chippewa County.
In good news, the county is preparing for the possibility of obtaining vaccines. However, the leading vaccine from drugmaker Pfizer will need to be stored at -93 degrees Fahrenheit. Weideman said they are working on storage and transportation plans.
"We do have some options already that can keep the vaccines cold enough," she said.
In the past week, the county once again set records in the number of new cases (856, up from 547 last week and 451 the prior week week 247, and active, ongoing cases (1,128, up from 937 last week and 647 the prior week).
However, for the first time in weeks, hospitalizations declined, from 25 last week to 19 this week. However, that number is still up from 18 and 12 in prior weeks.
The coronavirus-related deaths in the county climbed from 24 to 31, with all those ages 55 to 105. Some had pre-existing conditions.
"Loss is sad for everyone, regardless of age or underlying conditions," Weideman said.