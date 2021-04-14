CHIPPEWA FALLS — With the temporary suspension of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman is concerned about how that will impact a public that is already hesitant to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Even prior to the Johnson & Johnson (pause), we definitely saw people with vaccine hesitancy," Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. "I definitely am concerned. We need to see our (vaccine) numbers go up."
A total of 1,201 Johnson & Johnson doses have been given to Chippewa County residents. Everyone who was scheduled to receive that vaccine has now been offered the Moderna shot instead, she added.
Out of roughly 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses given nationwide, six women, all ages 18 to 48, have developed adverse reactions. The Centers for Diseases Control and the FDA are reviewing the data to determine if that vaccine will continue being used.
"We don't have any knowledge of any of those cases occurring in Wisconsin residents," Weideman said. "I do want peoplle to be mindful and watch for symptoms."
Symptoms developed within two weeks for those six people who got sick; Weideman said anyone who got the shot more than a month ago has minimal reason for concern. People should look for symptoms like severe headaches, leg pain and vision issues.
Regardless of the direction the CDC and FDA take on Johnson & Johnson, Weideman urged the public to continue getting vaccinated.
"We continue to have two other good vaccines (in Moderna and Pfizer) with good supply," she said.
In the past week, 4,086 doses from the three different vaccines were given to Chippewa County residents, a new record high, up from 3,624 given last week, and the previous record of 3,650 given two weeks ago.
"I was delighted to see us at the highest numbers we've seen," she said. "It's been an incredible amount of work."
However, Chippewa County (36.8% of population receiving at least one dose) has now fallen behind the state's rate (37.6%) for the first time since vaccinations began. Weideman is disappointed to see the county below the state rate, but she said it isn't because rural counties are being denied doses. Rather, it is a now a problem getting people in the doors and getting them shots. Early on, it was difficult to get a vaccine supply, but that is no longer an issue.
"Our vaccine appointments last week, we had a hard time filling," she said. "The demand has gone down. It's not an issue of needing a larger (vaccination) event."
Roughly 80.4% of the county's seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up 1.7% from the 78.7% rate a week ago, according to data from the state’s Department of Health Services. In the previous two weeks, that number had climbed 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.
Meanwhile, 171 of the counties estimated 1,700 teens (10.1%) have received their first dose, nearly double from last week's 5.6% rate.
A total of 23,763 county residents have received at least one dose, with 16,680 (25.8%) having completed their vaccine series.
However, just 59 of the county's roughly 1,400 Black residents (4.2%) have received their first dose, compared to roughly 35.1% of the county's white population.
Cases climb
For the first time in weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped in Chippewa County.
Weideman reported that 37 positive cases were identified from 256 tests (14.4% positivity rate). Last week, the county saw 14 new cases from 231 tests given, for a 6.1% positivity rate. The county had no new cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant; the total remains at five reported cases. No new deaths were reported in the past week; the total remains at 94.
Chippewa County remains close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.