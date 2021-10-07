CHIPPEWA FALLS — Pfizer has submitted a request to the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use eligibility for children ages 5 to 11, and Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman is optimistic that area families will sign up their children for shots.
During her weekly COVID-19 press conference Thursday, Weideman said she routinely hears from eager parents who continue to ask when their young children might be able to get vaccinated.
“It’s partially because they want their kids protected, and because they want their kids to be able to remain school,” she said.
Parents are exhausted from their childrens’ classroom schedules being disrupted and having to stay home with them while they are quarantined, she said.
“The vaccine will help keep this from happening,” she said.
In the past week, a minor under the age of 18 has been hospitalized with virus-related symptoms, she said. This is the first case of a juvenile being hospitalized from the virus in Chippewa County. Weideman couldn’t provide any details about the child’s condition.
Roughly 30.4% of all active cases in the county are among children, down slightly from 33.7% a week ago and 33.1% two weeks, but that is up from 26.3% three weeks ago.
Last week, the Chippewa Falls and New Auburn school districts switched to a “voluntary quarantine” system, which allows children who were in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person to remain in school if no symptoms develop. As expected, the number of students quarantined in the Chippewa Falls School District went from 559 to 335 in the past week, according to a district report, a decline of 40.1%.
Weideman said the Cadott School Board is also considering switching to that system. Her office is closely monitoring cases in schools but has no data yet to show if the switch has increased cases in those districts.
“We are closely monitoring all of our schools,” Weideman said.
The most notable change with the switch to voluntary quarantines is a steep drop in COVID-19 tests taken by children, she said. In the past week, 421 county residents were positive out of 904 tests given (46.5% positivity rate), up from last week when 359 people tested positive from 1,059 tests given (33.9% positivity rate).
“The data shows a strong representation of how powerful the Delta variant has been in our area,” she said.
In the past week, three more Chippewa County residents have died from virus-related symptoms, bringing the total to 112 deaths. Weideman said all but six of those who died were unvaccinated.
Overall, six county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. Since vaccinations have become widely available in April, roughly 76% of county residents who were hospitalized from the virus were unvaccinated, she said. Roughly 83% of hospital beds in northwest Wisconsin are now in use, including 92% of ICU beds. Also, about 12% of ventilators are in use.
The county’s vaccination rate only increased by 0.2 percentage points in the past week. It is now at 52.5% of all county residents, including 63.4% of all adults, having at least one shot. In the past week, just 434 doses were given, down from 509 doses a week earlier, and also down from 748 two weeks ago and 618 doses given three weeks ago.
Because of the high number of new cases in the county in recent weeks, Chippewa County remains at a severe risk level, with a recommendation of limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.