CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state's Department of Health Services reported another eight COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, including one from Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County fatality is only the second virus-related death reported across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin in April; Dunn County reported a death last week.
Statewide, 12,828 people have died from virus-related symptoms, DHS reports.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again statewide, with a seven-day average of 621 daily, nearly double the number of new cases from two weeks ago, the state agency reports.
