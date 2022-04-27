CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County reported a new COVID-19-related death, which is the first virus-related death in western Wisconsin this week.

Chippewa County has now reported 179 virus-related deaths, which is the most deaths in any county in the region.

Deaths are down in the state and region this month, with just nine virus-related fatalities in April across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin.

Statewide, 12,881 people have now died from virus-related symptoms, according to the Department of Health Services.

However, new cases continue to increase, as the seven-day average has now climbed to 1,159 daily, DHS reports.