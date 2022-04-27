CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County reported a new COVID-19-related death, which is the first virus-related death in western Wisconsin this week.
Chippewa County has now reported 179 virus-related deaths, which is the most deaths in any county in the region.
Deaths are down in the state and region this month, with just nine virus-related fatalities in April across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin.
Statewide, 12,881 people have now died from virus-related symptoms, according to the Department of Health Services.
However, new cases continue to increase, as the seven-day average has now climbed to 1,159 daily, DHS reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.