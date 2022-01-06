CHIPPEWA FALLS — Schools in Chicago remain closed amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases, while other districts from New York to Washington have vowed to keep their buildings open, with some requiring negative COVID-19 tests to return.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman met with all the area school superintendents in the county on Wednesday, and each leader told her they plan to remain open with in-person learning.
“The main reason a school changes to a virtual model is a lack of teachers,” Weideman said. “So far, they are doing really well, and have been able to keep a healthy workforce.”
Since Dec. 1, Chippewa County has seen 18 virus-related deaths. It is a number that weighs heavily on Weideman, who works with each of these families, and sees the impact of the loss.
“It’s been extremely exhausting,” Weideman said. “It has a huge impact on the medical staff, taking care of these patients.”
Along with 144 confirmed virus-related deaths, the county now has 33 residents hospitalized.
“We’re not doing great right now,” she said.
Because of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant, Weideman said she’s really concerned about the level of virus in the community. Chippewa County is reporting 110 children and 541 adults have active virus cases. Of 675 tests in the past week, 237 people (35.1%) tested positive for the virus.
“Right now we are seeing new daily highs at the national and state level. We aren’t at our high on the local level, but we’re getting close,” she said. “We’re seeing COVID spread quickly among kids — it’s everywhere. It’s crazy right now.”
Weideman cautioned that cases will continue to climb for the next several weeks, or months, before the numbers start to decline.
In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people can return to work if they are asymptomatic after five days. Weideman stressed that, upon returning, people must wear masks in all settings for the following five days (days 6-10 overall).
In one positive sign, Weideman said the county has seen an uptick in people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine.
“People are watching the news and seeing the spread of omicron, and they’re concerned,” she said.
The public must do their part to stop the spread, she concluded.
“If people aren’t feeling well, they shoulld stay home,” Weideman said.