CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County saw a 50% increase in vaccinations given in the past week, at the same time overall cases and vaccinations are on the decline.
Public Health Director Angela Weideman announced Wednesday that 1,532 first-time vaccinations were given in the past week, up from 987 the prior week. The county's goal is to vaccinate at least 1,000 each week.
"We are feeling hopeful this week," she said. "It's a significant increase. All the hospital partners have started giving the vaccines. It takes time to get into a rhythm and figure out the most efficient way to do it."
Overall, 4,546 Chippewa County residents have now received at least their first shot. Thus far, the county hasn't had any issues getting and giving second doses, she added.
Weideman announced that the public health department's website has a signup sheet for getting vaccinated. She encouraged everyone to only sign up once. However, they don't know week-to-week how many doses they will receive, so they are only putting a few dates on the schedule.
"We are working hard to schedule everyone for vaccinations," she sadi. "Unfortunately, the demand is higher than the quantity."
Most places are not talking walk-in visitors, so she encouraged people to schedule appointments.
The goal is to expand the people eligible to receive vaccinations on March 1 to include child care workers, food supply workers, 911 operators, long-term care employees and others, she added.
Cases down
In the past week, 168 county residents tested positive for the virus among 615 tests given, for a 28% positivity rate; that is down from 34% a week ago. While the county's rate declined, it is still higher than Wisconsin's overall 20.1% positivity rate. The number of new cases is also down significantly from last week's 249 positive tests, and 292 positive tests two weeks ago.
Only five people are currently hospitalized with symptoms from the virus, down from seven last week, and significantly down from the peak of 25. Overall, 76% of hospital beds are in use in the northwest region of Wisconsin, while 89% of ICU beds are in use. Overall, 201 county residents have ever been hospitalized because of virus-related symptoms.
There have been three new virus-related deaths in the past week, bringing the county's total to 77.
Chippewa Falls High School and Middle School re-opened on Monday, and so far, it hasn't impacted the county's positivity rate. A majority of the schools in the county have in-person learning.
"I think the Chippewa Falls School District has done an amazing job preparing to go back to a face-to-face learning model," she said.
Mask mandate
The state Senate approved a resolution Tuesday to eliminate Wisconsin's mask mandate, and the Assembly may vote on the measure later this week. Weideman said she doesn't have the authority to implement a mask mandate on a countywide level. She also has not written up a proposed order for the county board to consider approving.
"That is a decision that would have to be made by our local, elected leaders," she said.
However, if the mask mandate is eliminated, Weideman encouraged people to continue wearing masks, saying it is one part of the overall strategy to eliminate the virus.
The county remains at a “high risk” level, with a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.