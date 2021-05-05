CHIPPEWA FALLS — With 83% of Chippewa County's seniors now having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 78.6% completing their series, public health director Angela Weideman said new cases among seniors have plummeted.
"This (drop in cases), as well as the reduction in death rates we have seen in the 65+ population, suggest that the COVID-19 vaccinations are working," Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. "This is an incredible acheivement because this population was one of the most high-risk age groups throughout the entire pandemic."
No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the fifth straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.
Weideman reiterated her goal of having 80% of the county's residents getting shots. She noted the county is essentially halfway to that goal, with 40.8% having received at least one dose, and 35.1% having completed their series.
However, in the past week, just 2,215 doses were given to county residents, down from 2,976 doses given last week, and almost half of the high point of 4,086 doses given four weeks ago. Weideman said there are openings for vaccinations at the Chippewa County Courthouse today, and they will be holding a Johnson & Johnson clinic on May 12. Weideman said health workers are continuing their efforts to get vaccines distributed, such as nurses visiting homes, businesses and schools to give shots.
Overall, 26,276 county residents have received one dose, with 22,667 having completed their series. Chippewa County has slipped further behind the state's rate, as 43.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose, with 35.3% having completed their series. Another 0.6% of Chippewa County's seniors were vaccinated in the past week, slightly behind last week, when it increased 0.9%.
Meanwhile, 17.4% of the county's teens ages 16 to 17 have now received at least one dose, up from 16.2% last week. Pfizer is expected to seek approval for its vaccines in the next two week for children ages 12 to 15. Weideman is confident that the supply of Pfizer is available in the community to be distributed to that age group, once it is approved for use.
Chippewa County continues to struggle to vaccinate its Black population, with just 82 of the county's estimated 1,400 Black residents (5.9%) having received at least one dose. In comparison, 20.2% of Black residents in Wisconsin have received at least one dose.
While the Centers for Disease Control loosened outdoor mask recommendations last week, particularly for those who are fully vaccinated, Weideman said her office hasn't made any suggestions to schools on whether children need to be wearing masks while outside.
"Some of our school districts are having those conversations right now," she said.
Cases up slightly
The number of new positive cases, and positivity rate, both increased slightly from last week. Out of 260 tests given, 37 people (14.2%) tested positve for the virus in the past week. A week ago, 25 people tested positive from 208 tests (12.0%).
For the second straight week, the county remains at a “high risk level,” which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors.
