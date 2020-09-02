CHIPPEWA FALLS — With Labor Day looming, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman recommended people skip their annual gatherings this year, or make extra plans to have a safe event.
“If you want to get together, please do it responsibly,” Weideman said. “The safest option overall is not to have a gathering.”
If an event is held, Weideman recommends that chairs be set six feet apart as a reminder for guests to social distance from each other, have extra masks available, put out paper towels instead of cloth ones, and encourage everyone to drink from their own cans and bottles.
Weideman said her concern is that people will let their guard down and not stay vigilant in wearing masks or social distancing.
“Over the past few weeks, we’re seeing more cases from community spread and large events,” she said. “We’ve seen cases come from weddings.”
In the past week, Chippewa County saw 40 new COVID-19 cases, to an overall total of 351 cases. The 40 new cases ties the county’s single-week high, from two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, 561 tests were given, translating to a 7.1% positivity rate, a new one-week high. Overall tests given climbed 48 from last week’s 513 tests, but still down from the 629 given two weeks ago. Weideman previously said her goal is for the county to reach 900 tests performed each week.
Chippewa County still has just one person hospitalized among 47 active cases, with no deaths related to COVID-19. At 351 total confirmed cases, Chippewa County has the most in the state from a county that has no COVID-related deaths.
Last week, the Center for Disease Control rolled back its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying that someone who has been exposed to the disease doesn’t necessarily need to be tested if no symptoms appear. Weideman rejected the new guidelines, noting the state’s Department of Public Health is still recommending tests.
“I’d like to see anyone who has been in close contact get tested,” she said.
Weideman is pleased that most county residents and businesses have gotten used to the state’s mandatory mask wearing policy, which is set to expire Sept. 28.
“We’ve had over 60 reports of businesses or individuals who aren’t following the order,” she said.
Follow-up letters have been sent to between one-fourth and half of those businesses or individuals after repeated violations. However, Weideman said no citations have been issued in the county.
Weideman said the mask mandate is working, and she hopes the policy is continued after Sept. 28.
“With the numbers we’re seeing, I don’t think we’ll see the virus go away,” she said.
All schools in the county are now open. Those that opened early, in Cornell and Stanley-Boyd, have reported no new cases, she said.
“I’m happy to report things are going well,” Weideman said. “I think that (masks) will help keep kids in school.”