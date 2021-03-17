CHIPPEWA FALLS — Roughly 23.1% of Chippewa County’s 65,000 residents have now been given at least one vaccination, as the county remains ahead of the state’s rate, where 22.4% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 dose.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman announced Wednesday at her weekly press conference that 3,161 more vaccinations were given in the past week, which is the highest mark in three weeks. A week earlier, 2,501 doses were given, down from 2,759 two weeks ago. This is the second time the county topped 3,000 doses given in a week.
“I’m happy to see the vaccine supply increasing,” Weideman said. “We’re thankful our (health provider) partners are getting more. We’re definitely a lot more positive about where we’re at.”
Overall, 24,335 doses have been given, with 14,938 receiving at least one dose, and 9,397 receiving both shots, or 14.6% of the population. A week ago, 20.8% of county residents had received one dose, with 12% fully inoculated.
In another positive sign, 72.6% of all senior citizens in the county have now received at least one dose. That is up from 67.4% last week.
Weideman said that the eligibility list to receive a vaccination will expand on Monday to include anyone 16 and older who has a variety of medical conditions such as asthma, cancer, cerebral vascular disease, kidney disease, Down syndrome or high blood pressure. Others added to the eligibility list include lawyers and judges as well as most restaurant workers, she said.
Case count steady
In the past week, 36 county residents tested positive out of 256 tests given, for a 14.1% positivity rate. That is on par with last week, when 37 residents tested positive out of 314 tests given. Overall, 98% of all cases ever reported in the county are now recovered.
For the third consecutive week, one case of the B1.1.7. variant, commonly dubbed the UK variant, has been found in the county, for a total of three cases. She couldn’t elaborate if those cases were found in the same area of the county.
“I am concerned about the UK variant,” she said. “I want people to be extra diligent in following the precautionary measures.”
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported since one fatality on March 3; the county’s death total remains at 93.
Chippewa County remains close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors. Weideman said they are dealing with five outbreaks currently in the county, and that is one reason the county hasn’t dropped to a moderate risk level, which would allow for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Only two Chippewa County residents are now hospitalized from COVID-19-related symptoms, the same as last week, and down significantly from the all-time high of 25.
Weideman noted that the county’s first-ever reported case was one year ago, on March 19, 2020.