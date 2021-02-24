CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County saw a 47% increase in the total number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in the past week, as roughly one in every six county residents have now had at least one dose.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the county is on target to expand the vaccination pool next week to include teachers and daycare workers. Weideman said health clinics are prepared if they suddenly obtained more vaccine doses in coming weeks, particularly with Johnson & Johnson expected to gain approval by next week to go along with already-approved vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.
“We are ready to give double or triple the doses we are currently giving,” Weideman said.
Overall, 3,734 doses were given in the past week, up from 2,548 last week. Overall, 10,539 county residents have received at least one dose, with 5,377 receiving both shots. About half of those receiving doses are 65 or older, with the other half being frontline health workers, firefighters, police officers, and long-term care employees.
Because of poor winter weather nationwide, the shipment of vaccines this week has been delayed; a vaccine clinic that had been scheduled for Wednesday has been reset for Monday. However, Weideman said the vaccine supply will arrive in time for vaccines to be given the rest of this week. Even with the delay in getting this week’s supply, Weideman is hopeful that the number of vaccines given this week will match the 3,734 doses given within the past week.
While vaccinations continue, Weideman urged people who have received their shots to keep wearing masks to protect others who haven’t had an opportunity to receive a dose.
Cases continue decline
Chippewa County is close to dropping from a high risk level to moderate risk level, as cases continue a steady decline. With a high risk level, there is a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 15 indoors and 50 outdoors.
“Great job by our community, keep it up, and we’ll get there,” she said.
In the past week, just 38 new cases were reported from 323 total tests given, for an 11.7% positivity rate. Both are a decline from last week, when 61 positive cases were reported from 417 tests, for a 14.6% positivity rate. Two weeks ago, the positivity rate was 19.3%.
Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday — the first deaths in the past week — bringing the county’s total to 92.
Only two Chippewa County residents are now hospitalized from COVID-19-related symptoms, the same as last week, and down significantly from the all-time high of 25. Overall, 72% of hospital beds are in use in the northwest region of Wisconsin, nearly identical to last week’s 73% level. In another positive sign, 81% of ICU beds are now in use, a sharp decline from 92% last week.