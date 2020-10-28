CHIPPEWA FALLS — With Chippewa Falls and New Auburn schools temporarily closing due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she is continuing to meet with administrators at other schools about whether they will stay open.
Chippewa Falls schools will be closed beginning next week with the goal of reopening Nov. 30; school officials will met Nov. 18 to see if that timeframe is doable. Meanwhile, the New Auburn School District closed on Monday, with the plan to reopen on Nov. 8. Larger schools in the county have more challenges to stay open, Weideman added.
"We look at staff and students that have been impacted, and their ability to social distance," she said.
Weideman spoke at her weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, saying she doesn't have a breakdown of the number of cases at each school system in the county. While the larger population centers like Chippewa Falls have more overall cases, she said the ratio of cases is pretty event countywide.
"Schools do not exist in a vacuum," Weideman said. "Spread in a community is seen in schools."
In the past week, the county once again set records in the number of new cases (451, up from 247 last week 184 the prior week), active, ongoing cases (647, up from 367 last week and 260 the prior week), hospitalizations (18, up from 12 and eight), and positivity rate (27.4 %, up from 21.1% and 14.4%). For the first time, Chippewa County now exceeds the statewide positivity rate of new tests, which was 25.7% over the past week. Weideman said her staff is working hard but is exhausted.
"We are struggling greatly to keep up," she said.
Overall, Chippewa County now has 1,685 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths, including two announced Wednesday afternoon. Weideman declined to comment if two or more deaths have come from the same household or nursing home, citing medical privacy laws.
Hospitals are quickly filling up, Weideman added. The two hospitals in Chippewa County are at or near capacity, and she said that it is possible someone admitted locally could be transferred elsewhere in the northwest region of the state. About 74% of hospital beds in the northwest corner of the state are now being used, including 84% of intensive care beds, she said. About 21% of ventilators also are in use.
In good news, 1,646 tests were given in the county, up 478 from a week ago. Even with the significant jump in more testing, Weideman said that most people are still getting test results back within 48 hours.
The county remains in the severe risk level, where Weideman recommends only immediate household members gather indoors, and outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people.
"It is extremely important to stay home, and get tested if you are sick," she said.