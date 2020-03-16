CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., will be closed to the public from Wednesday until further notice.
The closing is in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
According to a news release from the library:
The Library Board will make a reevaluation on April 1. During this time, the library will not be accepting returned materials. When the library reopens, late fees will be waived for a week.
Check back at chippewafallslibrary.org and on social media for updates and electronic resources that can be used during the closure.