CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls School District will remain with a full virtual learning program through at least Jan. 21, the district announced Thursday.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes sent a letter to parents Thursday, saying that the board made the decision to stay in remote learning after consulting with area public health officials about the level of COVID-19 in the community.
"Again, the ongoing COVID outbreak has hit our district and the county hard, and the data and other considerations associated with that make this decision heartbreaking for school officials and staff to make, particularly me," Holmes wrote.
The district announced at the end of October that all classes would move to a virtual learning format beginning in November. The goal was for in-person classes to resume on Nov. 30, but the level of COVID-19 cases has made that impossible, he said. Student infection rates are climbing, and Holmes said that it would be difficult to meet adequate staffing levels.
The district will continue to evaluate the metrics, and hopes to have another update on reopening plans by Dec. 11, he said.