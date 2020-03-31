The Chippewa Fire District is joining with the state Department of Natural Resources in enacting a burning ban.
According to a news release from Scott Bernette, chief of the Fire District:
All burning permits are suspended and all fires except those for warming and cooking are banned until further notice. Therefore, all burning in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas in the Fire District coverage area is prohibited during that time.
The ban includes the towns of Hallie, Howard, Lafayette and Wheaton and the village of Lake Hallie. Violations shall result in paying for the cost of suppressing the fire.
Eliminating ignition sources on the landscape reduces wildfire risk, smoke for vulnerable populations and person-to-person contact. Emergency responders and firefighters have an increased need to take pandemic precautions, so they remain available to continue to protect the public from wildfires and reduce the spread of COVID-19.