Supermarkets raced Monday to keep up with soaring demand, as coronavirus fears prompted many Chippewa Valley residents to stock up on food, toilet paper and sanitary products.
The first big wave of extra shoppers hit Wednesday — the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, said Brooks Tellock, store manager of Woodman’s Markets in Altoona.
“The rush has not slowed. We are beyond busy compared to what we’d normally see,” Tellock said Monday.
The result was an outbreak of empty and nearly empty shelves before Eau Claire and Chippewa counties have even experienced their first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Of course, the opposite problem was true of some area businesses, as they braced for a decline in business as residents heed warnings about social distancing and begin limiting their interactions with the world outside their homes.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it is suspending all in-person networking, meeting and programming events through the end of April.
“This is not just about COVID-19, but doing our part to ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to be able to assist with ALL illnesses,” chamber President David Minor said in a letter to members. “This is not about us as individuals but about protecting people with vulnerable immune/compromised systems and our friends and family over 60.”
At the same time, Minor said in an interview that the chamber is urging area residents to continue to support local businesses while still taking appropriate precautions such as washing hands, avoiding direct contact and staying home when sick.
“It’s a brand new world. We all just need to figure out how to get through this,” Minor said of the national public health emergency. “What we want to see when this is all done is that everybody is still here, though we may be a little nicked and banged up, and we’re still going at it.”
Woodman’s, the giant grocery store in River Prairie, normally is open 24 hours a day, but has closed a few nights recently to allow time for restocking shelves and to give overburdened employees a break. The store has offered to make overtime hours available to employees to help keep up with demand, and many have stepped up “to get people in the community fed,” Tellock said.
In addition to toilet paper and hand sanitizer, shortages have occurred in beef and chicken products, some nonperishable goods and bulk food items of all kinds, Tellock said.
Some folks grabbed such large quantities that the store implemented quantity limits on certain goods “to guarantee everyone can get something,” he said.
“It seems like people are grabbing anything they can to get by,” Tellock said. “I think they want to make sure they have something in the cupboard just in case.”
Meanwhile, Woodman’s continues to get new truckloads of products, although some supply chains have slowed.
In some cases, demand is so strong and employees are stretched so thin that the store has resorted to just dropping pallets of goods in the store and letting customers dig through them to find what they need.
“At least that way we can provide them with something,” Tellock said, noting that the recent rush is more severe than anything he has seen before holidays or storms in the past.
The scene was similar on Sunday at the Eau Claire Walmart, where many shelves were low on products and employees were frantically stocking shelves to keep up with the surge in demand.
Starting Sunday, Walmarts across the country limited their hours to allow more time for restocking and sanitizing. The stores are now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Eateries adapt
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 people or more to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The order includes but is not limited to schools, auditoriums, theaters, museums, arenas, conference rooms, taverns, fitness centers and places of worship.
It calls for restaurants and bars to operate at 50% of capacity or 50 total people, whichever is less, and to preserve social distancing of at least 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools and ordering counters. Those operations are required to cease self-service operations of salad bars, beverage stations, unpackaged food and buffets.
Joanne Palzkill, owner of Draganetti’s and Za51 Pizzeria in Altoona and chairwoman of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association board, said the mandate will hit some eateries hard, but expressed relief that the governor didn’t follow the lead of several other states in ordering a temporary shutdown of all bars and restaurants to dine-in customers.
Still, the rule will create challenges, as restaurants attempt to track the number of customers in an establishment at a time and also figure out how to adjust staffing to the reduced business level.
“My biggest concern is for our employees and our customers,” Palzkill said. “We want to be socially responsible, but obviously we can’t go with a full crew and still protect everyone. It’s kind of some scary times.”
Statewide, restaurants are attempting to emphasize delivery and carryout options, with some even implementing makeshift drive-up windows or having workers run food out to people’s cars, Palzkill said.
Kwik Trip, for instance, announced Monday it is providing free delivery through EatStreet to help people get essential items they need as the nation works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 70-plus Kwik Trip convenience stores in Wisconsin that offer delivery on EatStreet will waive fees for every order of $8 or more. All food and essential items, such as eggs, bread and toilet paper, will be available for delivery while supplies last, the company said. Beer, liquor and tobacco products cannot be delivered.
An employee at Wigwam Tavern, one of several local restaurants that specialize in served corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, said Monday the feast would go on as usual today.
The employee said the restaurant plans to serve its usual 500 pounds of corned beef, with many of the holiday dinners dispensed for carryout consumption.
Wigwam owner Dave Ottosen said last March the bar has been serving the traditional St. Patrick’s day dinner of corned beef, cabbage and baby red potatoes for at least 55 years and that it always ranks as the biggest business day of the year by far.
As of Monday afternoon, Palzkill hadn’t heard of local restaurants other than the six operated by John Mogensen and Lisa Aspenson that have voluntarily suspended operations.
Those establishments — Mona Lisa’s, Mogie’s Pub, Stella Blues, The Livery, The Red Room and Stones Throw — announced Sunday they would close through March 29 as part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“While we understand that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, we feel that this temporary closing will help protect the health of our employees, our customers, our families and our community,” the restaurant group said in a news release.
In Chippewa Falls, business owners have developed a new program called “Sweet Deals” in an attempt to bolster the local economy, Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, told the Chippewa Herald. The program introduces new delivery options from local businesses and encourages the purchase of gift certificates from local businesses for use when the coronavirus epidemic slows down and people return to their normal lives.
Money is safe
The community uneasiness prompted four Chippewa Valley financial institutions — Charter Bank, Northwestern Bank, Royal Credit Union and WESTconsin Credit Union — to issue a joint statement Monday encouraging consumers not to withdraw large amounts of cash.
“We want to remind you that your money is safe in our financial institutions,” the statement said, explaining that funds are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. or the National Credit Union Administration up to $250,0000.
Jerry Jacobson, president of Northwestern Bank, said the institutions are not seeing a run on deposits but officials just wanted to reassure people about the safety of their money in this unsettling period.
“In these times, people get nervous, and we just wanted to make sure that customers know they don’t have to worry about their money,” Jacobson said.
The financial institutions’ statement also warned consumers that carrying or storing large amounts of cash is a risky practice and that they should be wary of fraudulent practices that often increase during times of uncertainty. Authorities already have reported the existence of a number of cyber scams related to COVID-19.