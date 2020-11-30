EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley health care providers are gearing up for the challenge of distributing vaccines that offer a glimpse of hope for moving past the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the national urgency to get vaccines out of laboratories and into the arms of residents, local health care officials are attempting to make such life-saving plans without a lot of basic information. They have yet to be informed when the first doses will arrive, which of several vaccines they will receive and who will get those first precious doses.
“We have not heard a definite date yet, but for the last month we’ve been planning what to do with the vaccine once it is distributed to us,” said Ken Johnson, chief medical officer for Prevea Health and an emergency department physician at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
That preliminary planning includes the logistics for how to maintain the vaccines, some of which require extremely cold storage, and how to ensure patients return for the second of two required doses, Johnson said, calling the vaccination of hundreds of millions of Americans in a few months “one of the greatest medical lifts in United States history.”
“We’re planning for different scenarios,” he said. “We want to be ready to hit the ground running as soon as we find out where and when the vaccine will be released.”
Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin, said Mayo officials are hopeful the first doses will arrive by the end of 2020, although the timing will depend on federal government emergency use authorization decisions.
Federal officials also will determine which vaccine will be available first, and Mayo Clinic Health System plans to offer that vaccine as soon as possible, he said.
“The exact arrival date of the vaccine has yet to be finalized,” Craig said. “However our teams have established appropriate pathways for distribution upon its arrival. We are awaiting state guidance on the prioritization of the vaccine upon its availability.”
Marshfield Clinic Health System is taking a similar approach.
“Marshfield Clinic Health System has a team in place formulating a strategy around vaccine availability, prioritization and distribution plans once COVID-19 vaccines are available,” spokesman Matthew Schneider said in a statement.
With initial supplies expected to be limited, local providers said they will follow guidance from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about how to prioritize who gets vaccinated first.
The first tier of recipients likely will include frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, federal officials have said.
“The logic behind that is we have to keep health care workers healthy so they can take care of patients,” Johnson said.
Most Americans are expected to have access to a vaccine by early in the second quarter of 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said over the weekend.
With Chippewa Valley hospitals still at or near capacity as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Johnson said the prospect of vaccines offers a reason for optimism but not an excuse to reduce vigilance about following recommended health protocols to reduce the spread of the virus such as washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
“The good news is we do see some light at the end of the tunnel, but we do have to get through the tunnel,” he said. “We still should mitigate as much as we can until we get the vaccine.”
Craig said the vaccine also offers the prospect of relief for overburdened health care workers who have worked extra hours, nights, weekends and holidays to provide the intense level of care needed for COVID-19 patients.
“The severity of this illness is considerable, and the time required to address that severity is also considerable,” Craig said. “As a result, our staff are tired and exhausted — the hope in the form of an available vaccine provides a goal and a measure of progress in controlling this virus.”