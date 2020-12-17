EAU CLAIRE — Call it a dose of hope.
After a countdown of "3-2-1," five health care workers at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received COVID-19 vaccinations simultaneously Thursday morning, launching the first wave of protection in the Chippewa Valley against a pandemic that has killed more than 4,100 people in Wisconsin and 300,000 nationwide.
"It's a historic day. I'm honored to be here," registered nurse Madelyn Neumann said after becoming one of the first to be inoculated in Eau Claire. "Not only did I want to protect the patients I serve and care for on the medical surgical unit, I also want to get it so I protect my husband, who is immunocompromised."
The ceremonial injections, which mark the beginning of a massive vaccination effort in the Chippewa Valley and the nation, were quick and simple and took place in the downtown hospital's pulmonology department.
The Mayo facility in Eau Claire on Tuesday received its first doses of the vaccine from the state Department of Health Services. The vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, was granted emergency use authorization last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves Monday for the nation's first COVID-19 shots. Frontline workers also will be the first to receive the vaccine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Another one of the first local vaccine recipients, Dr. Richard Helmers, a pulmonologist and regional vice president of the health system, said the beginning of vaccinations marked an important milestone for the Chippewa Valley.
"The arrival of a vaccine brings hope," Helmers said. "While this pandemic is not over, we can begin to see our way toward the end as more vaccine becomes available and more people become immunized."
After Thursday's the initial five vaccinations, Mayo Clinic Health System officials planned to administer 25 doses Friday and then significantly ramp up the number into next week. Future allocations and the timing of vaccine deliveries is determined by the state.
"The vaccine is a key tool in ending this pandemic, and I am happy to be able to receive it, not only to protect myself, but to protect my patients, my co-workers, my family and my community," Helmers said. "We encourage everyone to educate themselves on the safety and efficacy that clinical trials have demonstrated and consider accepting the vaccine."
Mayo is following guidance provided by federal and state authorities to prioritize groups for vaccinations, starting with hospital workers, emergency responders and long-term care staff. The initial priority will be to vaccinate Mayo health care personnel who are at high occupational risk for exposure to the virus and those working in roles deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.
As supplies increase in 2021, the program will expand to include more health care personnel and broader patient populations.
"We are hopeful that increases in vaccination supplies will occur soon due to recent emergency use authorizations for additional vendors," Helmers said, apparently referring to the FDA being on the cusp of green lighting a different coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna.
State health officials have said Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine as early as next week. That's twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer.
The other individuals to receive Thursday's precious first doses of vaccine at the Mayo hospital were: Dr. Adel Zurob, chair of pulmonology and critical care; Dr. Janki Patel, chair of infectious diseases; and Michael Berseth, an environmental services worker.
The shots kicked off what is expected to be the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that is widely hoped to spell the end of the pandemic that has affected the lives of people around the world.