EAU CLAIRE — In an eerie reminder of last fall's peak surge in COVID-19 cases, Chippewa Valley hospitals are once again reporting they are at or exceeding capacity.
At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, emergency services director Robin Schultz said COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising for several months, contributing to the facility implementing a surge plan that involves pulling in extra people and rooms to care for patients.
"We are at peak census," Schultz said. "We are seeing our highest number of COVID patients in months."
A few hundred yards away at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, chief administrative officer Bill Priest said that facility has been operating at about 120% of its normal capacity for most of the past month.
"We're busy," Priest said. "We're just a couple cases away from the peak we experienced last fall."
Mayo Clinic also indicated its hospitals in Wisconsin and Minnesota have been operating at or near capacity for months, with the number rising even higher as COVID-19 cases have increased over the past week. Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in northwest Wisconsin were treating 39 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, said spokeswoman Kelley Luckstein.
Hospitals across Wisconsin are feeling a similar squeeze, with intensive care unit beds 97% full and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hitting 1,630 on Wednesday, up 45% from the previous 2021 peak of 1,128 in January, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Sacred Heart's surge plan, not unlike what the hospital might launch in the event of a mass casualty event, means collaborating with other area hospitals regarding bed availability and also setting up beds in other areas of the hospital not usually used for patient care such as offices and even hallways, Schultz said.
It also means calling in reinforcements from any source possible. Sacred Heart has joined with other regional hospitals in requesting medical reserve teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help care for the unusually high number of patients, but in the meantime is asking all of its licensed medical staff to pitch in.
"I'm out on the floor staffing and other leaders are out on the floor staffing," Schultz said. "We pull our resources from wherever we can."
It's a similar story at Marshfield Medical Center, which has found creative ways to staff beds above and beyond its normal capacity to treat the high patient count, driven in large part by COVID-19.
"People need health care and need admission to the hospital for a variety of reasons, and that hasn't changed," Priest said. "COVID is on top of that."
Despite the lack of available beds, Marshfield Medical Center and Sacred Heart officials emphasized that the facilities are still finding ways to care for patients with medical needs not related to COVID-19.
"What's really important for people to know is that the front door of the hospital is never closed," Schultz said. "Anytime someone needs care, we will treat you and care for you no matter if we're full in the emergency department or not."
That may mean temporarily requesting that ambulances divert to other hospitals, moving less acute patients into temporary locations or scheduling elective procedures out further than might otherwise be necessary, she said, "but we never turn anybody away."
Priest said the biggest limiting factor in caring for so many patients is finding enough staff, an urgent need for hospitals throughout Wisconsin and the nation.
"It's a credit to our team that we're still finding a way to safely care for all of those patients," Priest said.
While he is impressed with the resiliency shown by staff throughout the pandemic, he acknowledged that it's difficult for them to continue working long hours, caring for critically ill patients and donning extra PPE to protect themselves and their patients day after day.
"I think we all wish we weren't still talking about COVID, but it's still a part of our lives and something we need to manage." Priest said.
Schultz agreed that the stress of the pandemic and the surge in patients have taken a toll on staff who have been going nonstop since the pandemic reached the Chippewa Valley in March 2020.
"They're tired. They're exhausted," she said.
One example of a change that affects staff is that the lack of available beds in the ICU or other units in the hospital leads to patients being held longer than usual in the emergency department.
"We have 18 beds in our emergency department, and it's not uncommon for us to have 25 patients waiting to be seen," she said. "We're used to stabilizing patients and transporting them out of our department, but these days it's not uncommon for staff to go home at night and see the same patients when they return to work the next day."
The health officials' top recommendation for people to navigate the pandemic, slow the spread of the coronavirus and help alleviate the strain on hospitals is nothing new: Get vaccinated.
"COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat with cases rising nationwide and the best line of defense is getting a vaccination and booster, if people are eligible," Luckstein said in a statement. "The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and related hospitalizations and death."
Widespread vaccination will reduce the spread of variants as well as prevent mutation of the virus into even more dangerous strains of disease, Luckstein said, adding that Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated and practice other safe behaviors such as masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing.
As of Thursday, 56.3% of the state's total population and 67.3% of those 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The department also reported that people who are not vaccinated are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die than those who have been inoculated against COVID-19. The Mayo Clinic and HSHS systems also indicated the number of unvaccinated patients recently requiring ICU care is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients.
After seeing the surge in COVID-19 patients and how sick many of them are, Schultz said she got her booster shot and flu shot on the same day as soon as she was eligible.
"I want to get back to normal," she said, "but I don't even know what normal looks like anymore."