EAU CLAIRE — A wide swath of people are newly eligible for booster shots in the U.S., but Chippewa Valley hospitals, pharmacies and health departments today are preparing to start vaccinating another demographic as well: five- to 11-year-old children, who are newly eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time.
There are about 492,000 kids between five and 11 living in Wisconsin, according to 2019 U.S. Census data. The state is getting almost 172,000 initial doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.
Eau Claire County has an estimated 8,000 kids in that newly eligible age range, according to census data.
“We’re very glad that younger kids are finally able to be vaccinated, and have heard from many parents that are eager to get their children protected as well,” said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the department’s pandemic response.
Kids under 18 continue to represent the highest number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to other age groups, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said this week.
That holds true for Eau Claire County, where since the beginning of September, kids under 18 have been the demographic with the largest share of new COVID-19 cases, according to Health Department data.
About 56% of all Eau Claire County residents are fully vaccinated, along with about 53% of the county’s 12- to 15-year-olds.
Though younger kids are at much lower risk to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they often live with older or more vulnerable family members, Boerner said. More people vaccinated, regardless of age, helps to slow COVID-19’s spread throughout the community, she added. “This can reduce the overall burden COVID-19 has had on families, businesses, schools, and hospitals.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has already received pediatric doses of the vaccine. Before it begins administering them, it’s training its clinic staff on following the CDC’s newly-released guidance.
“We do encourage people to schedule their child’s vaccine with their doctor or healthcare provider if possible,” Boerner said in an email. “We plan to schedule Health Department clinics soon for those who are unable to schedule with or don’t have a regular doctor.”
Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for kids under 18.
Now, Wisconsin vaccinators are training staffers to ensure they’re following the CDC’s clinical guidance — preparing to start administering vaccines to younger kids as soon as today.
Pfizer shot tested, found safe for kids
Kids who get vaccinated will get two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 21 days apart for full protection, meaning those who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas. Kids’ doses are one-third of the dose given to older children and adults, and are administered with kid-sized needles. They are being shipped in their own vials with a special orange cap to avoid mix-ups with the adult-sized doses.
Thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the next several days, and millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.
Authorities said they expected a smooth rollout, unlike the chaos that plagued the national rollout of vaccines for adults nearly a year ago.
Medical experts say the Pfizer vaccine is safe and very effective in younger kids.
“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children 5 to 11 years of age,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a press release.
The vaccine is safe and effective for younger kids and can prevent potential complications that doctors have seen in kids who get COVID-19, said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious diseases physician at Mayo Clinic’s Children Center.
“For example, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which is a rare but potentially life-threatening phenomenon, seems to happen in young people who get COVID-19 infection,” Rajapakse said in a statement. “Currently, there’s no way to prevent that complication, except to prevent the initial COVID-19 infection itself.”
The Pfizer pediatric vaccine was tested alongside a placebo, and potential reactions typical of vaccines like elevated temperature, headaches and body aches were watched carefully, said Dr. Robert Jacobson, pediatric and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center, in a call with reporters Wednesday.
“The vaccine is very carefully monitored in its manufacture and delivery. We have more monitoring in place for this vaccine than we’ve had for any other vaccine we’ve rolled out here in the United States,” Jacobson said. “In that sense, it is the safest vaccine we’ve ever delivered in the United States.”
Jacobson also recommended parents not surprise their kids with the vaccine, but talk to them about it in the days before their appointment.
Where to get kids vaccinated
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic Health System is planning to begin vaccinating children ages five to 11 today, it said in a statement, “strongly” recommending that younger children be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Parents and guardians can schedule vaccine appointments for their kids using the online patient portal or the Mayo Clinic app. If parents don’t have a caregiver account for their child, they should call 877-858-0398, the clinic said in a press release.
Parents and guardians can also schedule vaccine appointments for kids by calling their local Mayo Clinic facility. Sites in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Glenwood City, Mondovi, Osseo and Rice Lake are administering vaccines to younger kids.
Parents or guardians must accompany children to their vaccine appointment, Mayo said.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire
Marshfield Clinic Health System, which operates the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire hospital, said in a statement that it plans to begin offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to younger children today or early next week.
The health system began training its staff Thursday on clinical guidelines from the federal government and “other considerations needed to support safe administration,” according to its statement.
Parents can request an appointment early by visiting www.marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine and completing the form. People without access to the internet can call 877-998-0880.
Prevea
Prevea Health announced that it will start offering Pfizer vaccines to children 5 to 11 at certain locations in Wisconsin starting Monday.
Scheduling for vaccine appointments won’t start until Monday, Prevea cautioned, asking people not to call Prevea or use its online portal, MyPrevea, to try to schedule a child’s vaccination appointment before Monday to prevent its call centers from being overwhelmed.
To prepare to schedule a child’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment, Prevea said parents should make sure they have a MyPrevea account set up at www.myprevea.com. People don’t have to be a Prevea patient to create an account. Parents will need to create an account for their child by first requesting “proxy access” in their MyPrevea account; parents must request proxy access for each individual child. All their medical information, and the ability to schedule a COVID-19 shot, will be hosted in the parent’s account.
Prevea will be offering COVID-19 shots to younger children starting Monday at its location at 617 Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire and in Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake.
Pharmacies and other locations
Walgreens planned to start kids’ vaccinations on Saturday and said parents could sign up starting Wednesday online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. CVS was also accepting appointments online and by phone at select pharmacies starting Sunday.
To find other locations to get the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11, visit vaccines.gov.
Leader-Telegram reporter Madeline Fuerstenberg and the Associated Press contributed to this report.