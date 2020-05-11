With fears of a major surge in COVID-19 cases subsiding, Chippewa Valley hospitals and clinics are ramping services back up after several weeks of limiting in-person care to only the most seriously ill patients.
Health care facilities may not look the same as they did before this spring’s coronavirus pandemic — with widespread policies in place limiting visitors and requiring masks, health screenings and social distancing — but many of the usual procedures are now available to patients.
Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Monday that it began performing non-urgent surgeries last week at its hospitals in Eau Claire and Marshfield and that it anticipates over the next several weeks increasing the number of procedures available at its other hospitals, including those in Rice Lake, Ladysmith and Neillsville.
“We are slowly reimplementing our surgical services, keeping in mind the risk of individuals and the safety of our patients and our staff and providers as well,” said Tammy Simon, vice president of quality, innovation and patient safety at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
While all medical services are available, Simon said the system initially is reaching out to patients in need of procedures that have a relatively minimal impact on the supply of personal protective equipment and testing capacity. Examples include procedures for cataracts, pain, joints and others not requiring general anesthesia.
Simon explained that at the time Marshfield Clinic Health System dialed down services six weeks ago it didn’t have enough PPE and staff were concerned about their supply of anesthesia medications, the same ones that would have been needed for COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
“If we do get a surge, we would be very quick to dial back down to make sure that we have those supplies available,” she said.
In addition to requiring masks, doing check-in by phone, spacing chairs in waiting rooms 6 feet apart and taking other safety measures, the system is now creating separate areas in its buildings for patients with and without respiratory issues as an added precaution in case respiratory patients turn out to have COVID-19.
“There will be a different way we provide care,” Simon said. “We’re calling it our new normal.”
Mayo Clinic Health System resumed offering all services on May 1, based primarily on updated models predicting a lessened COVID-19 peak and an extended plateau of cases instead of a sharp surge that could have made hospital and intensive care bed capacity an issue, said Jason Craig, regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
A number of safety measures also have been implemented to support the reopening, including, with limited exceptions, prohibiting visitors for overnight hospital patients and limiting to one the number of visitors for patients undergoing outpatient procedures.
“We’ve put in place screening for everybody who comes into the facility, universal masking and enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting areas,” Craig said.
While Mayo Clinic Health System never stopped providing emergency, urgent and semi-urgent care, the resumption of other services has been well-received by patients, many of whom had put off care that could improve the quality of their lives, he said.
“There’s a lot to be said for being able to see patients and deliver care and at least get some piece of what was normal back into our lives,” Craig said.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls on May 4 resumed some non-urgent surgeries, such as urology, ear, nose and throat procedures, that had been suspended since mid-March.
“Because of the low incidence of COVID-19 in our area, we feel like we can slowly start to ramp up doing those procedures again,” said John Wagner, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s. “We’re trying to not go all in to make sure that we’ve got adequate resources available ... if we do see a jump in COVID cases in our community.”
The HSHS hospitals also have taken several safety precautions to keep patients and staff safe. Those include requiring masks, displaying signs encouraging social distancing, eliminating self-service food and beverage stations, screening people at the door and testing patients for COVID-19 three days before a procedure and then asking them to self-isolate if they test negative until check-in. Procedures for patients with positive tests are postponed further. No visitors are allowed for adults, and only one visitor is allowed for patients under 18.
“We put a lot of safeguards in place to make sure they’re comfortable and safe when they come here,” Wagner said. “At the moment and for the forseeable future, we’re going to operate with an abundance of caution.”
Surgeries at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital in Altoona continue to be limited to urgent, semi-urgent and emergent cases at the surgeon’s discretion, according to the hospital’s website.
Officials indicated that furloughs, pay cuts and other cost-cutting measures regional health care providers imposed in response to the coronavirus-related financial disruption caused by the temporary cutbacks in service remain in place.