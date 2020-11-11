EAU CLAIRE — New equipment at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in its air handling system will help prevent COVID-19 germs from spreading in the passenger terminal.
The Eau Claire airport announced Wednesday in a news release that it had installed bipolar ionization equipment, which creates a high concentration of ions to attach to pathogens and render them inactive. Bipolar ionization systems are commonly used in hospitals and also prevent the spread of other germs such as the common cold.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been committed to making improvements to ensure we are continuing to provide a safe airport facility for travelers and people working at the airport,” Charity Zich, airport director, said in the news release.
Prior improvements included more frequent disinfecting of surfaces, adding more dispensers for hand sanitizing gel and increasing the use of touch-free technology.
The airport is in the process of installing touch-free paper towel dispensers and water bottle filing stations.