Because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Eau Claire City Council postponed any decisions on the search for a new city manager for up to 90 days.
Council members discussed potential options during a work session Tuesday night and ultimately decided it would be best to not make any decisions until more clarity is known regarding the challenges posed by COVID-19.
The process had begun to conduct a nationwide search to replace outgoing City Manager Dale Peters, who announced in February that he plans to retire in May. That process will be put on hold for the near future, as uncertainty exists around search firms’ resources to recruit potential hires and the ability to meet candidate finalists in-person because of restrictions posed by the coronavirus.
“I just see a whole number of hurdles that make this challenging,” Councilman Andrew Werthmann said. “... Searching nationwide right now for good candidates is going to be a huge challenge.”
During the work session, Councilwoman Jill Christopherson asked about the possibility of Peters being open-ended with his desire to retire in May. She said it would not be fair to hire a new city manager and have that person immediately begin dealing with a public health crisis.
“This would be the worst time to have transitional leadership,” Christopherson said.
Peters said he hasn’t thought about the possibility of extending his retirement date but understands the need to have information on which to make decisions, and said he will provide council an update next week.
“These are truly unprecedented times,” Peters said. “Quite frankly, things have been moving so fast (that) I have not internalized that question or discussed it in any meaningful way with my family.”
Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle said she’d feel better if Peters retained his position for a longer amount of time but would completely respect it if he decided to retire in May as planned. Councilwoman Emily Berge encouraged Peters to do what he feels is best for him and his family.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.