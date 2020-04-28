NEILLSVILLE — The Clark County Public Health Department confirmed two COVID-19 deaths in the county this week, bringing the total there to three.
Public health director Brittany News declined to comment Tuesday about the increase in cases or deaths in her county. On the agency's Facebook page, a press release states the department would not be issuing further details about the deaths.
Overall, Clark County now has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases; eight cases are now symptom-free, two currently hospitalized, along with the three deaths. Six of the infected cases were hospitalized at one point.
There have now been five COVID-19 deaths reported in western Wisconsin, with Jackson and Buffalo counties each reporting one fatality.
Across western Wisconsin, there are four new positive cases of COVID-19: two in Eau Claire County and one each in Chippewa and Clark counties.