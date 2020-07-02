NEILLSVILLE — Clark County is reporting that a seventh county resident has died from COVID-19.
"The individual was in their 40s and had no known underlying medical conditions," said Clark County Public Health Director Brittaney Mews. "The CCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones."
To date, 80 people in Clark County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 16 current active cases. Clark County has the highest COVID-19 case fatality percentage (8.7%) reported amongst all surrounding counties, which is more than three times higher than the state fatality percentage of 3% (WI Department of Health Services).
Clark County has a moderately high COVID-19 burden (case rate) and a high activity level, as defined by a state Department of Health Services database.