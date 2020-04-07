Many voters donned face masks Tuesday as a safeguard against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while still participating in Wisconsin's off-again, on-again spring elections.
Even with that unsettling backdrop in the midst of a statewide safer-at-home order, county clerks expressed confidence that municipal officials throughout west-central Wisconsin had done all they could to keep participants safe on election day.
"We took all the safety measures we could to make everything as safe as possible so no one was denied the right to vote," Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis said, referring to the hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, alcohol wipes, individual pens and tape marks for social distancing that were omnipresent at polling sites.
In Eau Claire, more voters than usual used curbside voting, which was available for voters unable to enter their polling site for health reasons, said City Clerk Carrie Riepl. Some voters used that service because they were in high-risk groups, while others were being cautious because they had potential coronavirus symptoms.
Trempealeau County Clerk Paul Syverson visited a number of polling sites Tuesday and came away impressed with some of the steps he witnessed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including seeing a number of poll workers wearing face shields donated by Sparta-based Spartek.
The town of Unity set up a drive-thru voting plan in which voters drove their vehicles into one end of the town shops building, filled out their ballots and deposited their completed ballots before driving out the other side of the structure.
"People never even had to get out of their car. It was pretty slick," Syverson said, noting that cars were backed up in the parking lot because of the surprisingly high level of in-person voting.
Meanwhile, almost every voter Syverson observed in the town of Albion wore a mask. That polling station was manned entirely by volunteers from the Wisconsin National Guard after all of the regular poll workers backed out over concerns about COVID-19. Guard members filled 29 poll workers spots throughout Trempealeau County.
Syverson joined other regional clerks in raving about the last-minute help provided by the Guard, which provided about 2,500 poll workers across Wisconsin.
"The National Guard was a huge help," Dunn County Clerk Julie Wathke said, adding that at least two dozen of the military volunteers staffed three polling sites in the county.
Clerks said they recommended that poll workers with the closest contact with voters wear masks Tuesday. The protective measure was optional for other poll workers whose duties allowed them to stay the recommended 6 feet away from voters and other volunteers.
"It was about 50-50 on if our poll workers were wearing masks," Riepl said. "Everywhere I've been our poll workers seem to be comfortable because of the measures we've taken."
Stepping up
Eau Claire firefighter and paramedic John Sordahl was one of the city employees who answered the call to fill vacant poll worker positions in Eau Claire. After completing an overnight shift at his regular job at Station 10, he agreed to volunteer the full day at the Station 8 polling station.
"I just wanted to help out the community, knowing there was a need to help people fulfill their right to vote," Sordahl said.
While he and most other poll workers elected not to wear masks or gloves, Sordahl said cleaning team members who sanitized voting stations and equipment did wear gloves and quite a few voters donned masks. He felt comfortable about the safety measures in place at the polls.
"I don't feel any worse about it than being on the ambulance every day," he said. "It didn't seem like any increased risk from my day-to-day job."
Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook said she emailed Gov. Tony Evers and other state leaders about three weeks ago urging them to postpone the elections because of the the threat to public health caused by COVID-19, but advised them not to wait until the days before voting to do so. After all the work municipal clerks did to prepare for the elections, Cook said she was not in favor of the elections postponement Evers ordered Monday before it was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
"I think our clerks took it super seriously and have done a phenomenal job of using the resources we were given and coming up with creative ways to do the best we can with the situation we've been given," Cook said, citing an example of Barron voters being handed masks made of paper towels with rubber bands stapled to them.
In the end, despite the strong demand statewide for absentee ballots, Barron County polling sites reported higher-than-expected foot traffic on Tuesday.
"I had one clerk say they were having a hard time keeping voters apart for social distancing because they were so eager to talk to their neighbors after being stuck at home," Cook said. "I'd say it was a little like heifers getting let out in spring. They want to kick up their heels and snort."
Absentee issues
Reports surfaced of some voters who requested absentee ballots by the deadline but didn't receive them in time to submit them or mail them by Tuesday — the requirement after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night overturned a lower court ruling that had extended the time allowed for absentee voting. The Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots must be hand-delivered by Tuesday evening or postmarked by Tuesday, although they can arrive at clerks’ offices as late as Monday.
Riepl, Loomis and Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney acknowledged hearing of some such cases as well in a year in which Democrats and Republicans urged people to vote absentee for safety reasons and more than a million state voters requested absentee ballots.
"We got all of our ballots out that met the deadlines," said Riepl, who didn't know why some wouldn't have reached voters in time to submit them.
As of Tuesday morning, the city had sent out about 15,000 absentee ballots and received about 11,000 back.
The Trempealeau County town of Arcadia reported that it had 292 absentee ballot requests, more than eight times its previous high, Syverson said.
Clerks said they were hopeful that voters who didn't receive absentee ballots on time were able to vote safely at the polls and that those who received ballots got the message that they had to be mailed or turned in by the time polls closed Tuesday night.
With so much news coverage about the late-breaking changes regarding Wisconsin's elections, Cook said, "People who wanted to know what was going on know what was going on."
Loomis said the polling sites she visited all had a nice flow to them that allowed for recommended social distancing, but she acknowledged that the safer-at-home order, uneasiness surrounding COVID-19 and all of the political maneuvering in the weeks leading up to the elections created an unusual climate.
"It's strange," Loomis said. "I don't think anyone's ever seen anything like this election."