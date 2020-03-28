Communities across the Chippewa Valley are scrambling to come up with ways to keep voters and poll workers safe while holding elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chippewa Falls street department workers are crafting homemade sneeze guards for polling stations.
Eau Claire officials have established a drive-through voting operation to enable city residents to cast in-person absentee ballots with minimal face-to-face contact.
Menomonie is stockpiling hand sanitizer, gloves and pens to limit the chance of the new coronavirus spreading.
Altoona is moving all voting to River Prairie Center to keep people out of its public safety building, where residents typically cast their ballots.
With just nine days to go before Wisconsin's April 7 spring elections and presidential primary, fears about the new coronavirus are creating an unusually chaotic run-up to this cornerstone of democracy.
"We want to make sure everyone is able to exercise their right to vote and do so safely," Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens said, explaining the overriding goal of planning by election officials across the state in response to the public health emergency.
Despite a flurry of lawsuits and competing statements from municipalities, voting rights groups, Democrats and Republicans, the elections were still scheduled to be conducted as usual as of Saturday.
But there is nothing typical about these elections, which feature a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races in addition to the presidential primary.
While the Chippewa Valley likely would have played host to presidential candidates in the days before a normal competitive primary, limits on public gatherings halted all such in-person campaign events, including a presidential candidate forum the Wisconsin Farmers Union had planned today in Dunn County.
State officials have been encouraging as many Wisconsinites as possible to cast absentee ballots, thereby limiting the kind of personal interaction between voters and poll workers that could spread the virus, but it's unlikely all would-be voters will take that step.
As a result, through all the political drama and ever-tightening restrictions on public activity — the latest being a statewide stay-at-home order imposed Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers — local municipal clerks have been devising strategies to enable voters to cast ballots safely during the health crisis that through Saturday had resulted in 13 deaths and 989 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, including a total of 13 confirmed cases in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.
Chippewa Falls
In Chippewa Falls, street department workers volunteered to build Plexiglas shields that will be placed on tables where poll workers are stationed. The shields, which are about 3½ feet high and have a slot near the bottom large enough to slide a ballot through, are intended to protect both poll workers and voters, Givens said.
Several other clerks around the state have requested photos of the shields and are considering a similar effort, she said.
"I think everyone is getting really creative to try to make things as safe as we can," Givens said. "We are all trying hard to preserve the right to vote."
Officials from Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County and the Chippewa Falls Fire Department are working together to finalize a safety plan for Election Day.
The city will post signs on the walls at polling places to remind people to follow social distancing rules and place tape on the floor to indicate where voters should stand to stay 6 feet apart.
In addition, Givens said, Election Day will feature a pen for every voter so they don't have to share and breaks at least once an hour for poll workers to wash their hands and wipe down surfaces.
"We have gallons of hand sanitizer, so I think we're OK there," she added.
Meanwhile, some regular poll workers in vulnerable categories have pulled out, although a number of Chippewa Falls school district educators have stepped up to fill the void and will be undergoing virtual training in the days before the elections.
As of Friday, Givens said her office had processed 1,740 absentee vote requests, both in person and through the mail.
"That's up quite a bit from usual, which is what we want," she said.
Eau Claire
The drive-through voting operation launched Tuesday in the City Hall parking lot got off to a successful start, with about 1,300 voters casting in-person absentee ballots in the first week, said City Clerk Carrie Riepl.
"I think it's going really well," Riepl said. "Voters seem to be happy they can come in and vote and still have social distancing and feel safe."
When voters drive up, they are only asked to crack open their vehicle window a few inches. Then city elections workers give them instructions, check photo IDs and registration status, and slide a clipboard, ballot and pen through the opening. Voters fill out the ballot, return it and then drive off. Completed ballots are put in an envelope to be counted on Election Day.
"Everything is sanitized between voters," Riepl stressed.
The temporary operation at 203 S. Farwell St. includes four tents — three for voting and one where people can register and vote.
"Our priority is to protect the safety of our employees while providing continuation of essential services," City Manager Dale Peters said when the drive-up service was established.
With Eau Claire also having a number of regular poll workers back out over concerns about COVID-19, Riepl said the city put out a call for volunteers to fill in from its own staff.
"We believe we can fill the need from our own employees at this point," she said Thursday, adding that city officials planned to finalize coronavirus-related plans for polling sites this week.
As for training those rookie poll workers — a process normally conducted in a room full of 50 people — an experienced polling station chief inspector has volunteered to lead training sessions for groups of five people at a time to maintain social distancing.
The city had processed about 2,000 in-person absentee ballots and 7,000 mail-in requests as of Friday morning.
Menomonie
Menomonie officials plan to go from the city's usual six polling places down to three because of the shortage of poll workers and chief inspectors, said City Clerk Cally Lauersdorf.
The city's senior center, which closed as a result of restrictions on public gatherings, will be used for voting. It will replace idled polling sites at UW-Stout's Price Commons, Menomonie United Methodist Church and City Hall.
Elections workers intend to use tape to mark the senior center floors to indicate how far voters should be apart as they wait in line on Election Day.
It's "completely understandable" that poll workers advised by their doctors not to work are choosing to sit out this round of elections, Lauersdorf said, adding that many of those still planning to show up don't really want to in the midst of the pandemic.
"We're all kind of not happy that we're put in this situation," she said.
Lauersdorf has been collecting gloves and sanitizing materials, and Mayor Randy Knaack is attempting to secure face masks for poll workers. The city also ordered enough pens for every voter to get their own.
The city clerk's office also eliminated afternoon hours for in-person absentee voting to reduce staff exposure to the public and give workers more time to process the exceptionally strong flow of absentee ballot requests. As of Friday, nearly 1,500 people had voted early or requested absentee ballots in Menomonie, a figure Lauersdorf called "way more than normal."
"The hope is that enough people vote absentee that it won't be so crowded on Election Day," she said. "I'm thinking Election Day will be a lot of processing absentee ballots."
Altoona
Altoona officials plan to start setting up for the elections early this week in River Prairie Center.
"We want to make sure we understand what the flow's going to be so we can set it up to maximize social distancing," city administrator Mike Golat said. "Then we can see how best we can protect poll workers and voters."
Altoona also has experienced a reduction in poll workers but a boost in absentee voting — more than 1,300 mail-in requests and in-person voters as of Friday — but City Clerk Cindy Bauer expressed confidence the city would have enough poll workers to conduct the elections.
Golat is monitoring all of the legal and political maneuvering regarding the elections while still preparing for it to be held as scheduled.
"All I know is I feel responsible for protecting voters and poll workers," he said, "and we're going to do the best we can."