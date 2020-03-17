Following are events or programming affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Masses: Beginning Friday, all public Masses in the Diocese of La Crosse will be canceled.
“We must remain vigilant in prayer,” Bishop William Patrick Callahan said.
CVTC classes: Chippewa Valley Technical College has suspended classes until March 30 while instructors prepare to provide all classes by online delivery or other remote technology.
Tax appointments: Royal Credit Union and Chippewa Valley Technical College have made the decision to cancel all remaining Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments. Weekly appointments were scheduled on Thursdays through April 9.
RCU lobby: Starting Wednesday, lobby areas will be closed until further notice at all Royal Credit Union offices. Drive-ups will remain open.
Festival Foods: Starting Wednesday, 24-hour locations will close from midnight to 5 a.m. to clean and replenish stock levels. The company recommends that elderly shoppers, or those with a compromised immune system, visit locations between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Family Support Center: Starting Wednesday until at least April 30, Family Support Center and River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls in-person services will be limited to people who are unable to safely talk over the phone. Most off-site client appointments are being suspended, provided only on a limited case by case basis.
The Past Passed Here: The Chippewa County Historical Society has canceled The Past Passed Here, which was scheduled for May 7–10 in Chippewa Falls’ Marshall Park. The event is a French fur trade and lumbering era re-enactment that was created for fourth grade students who study Wisconsin history.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild: The final weekend of the comedy "Morning's At Seven" is postponed, and the entire production of "Legally Blonde" is also postponed; future dates are to be determined. The Theatre Guild's summer classes still are scheduled, and so is the production of the musical "Matilda," which will be June 25-28 in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre. For more information go to cvtg.org or call 715-832-7529.