A coalition of nonprofits called Together Chippewa Valley has formed to coordinate an effort addressing community needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
The coalition -- consisting of eight organizations, with more being invited to join -- will raise funds through a first-of-its-kind communitywide fundraising initiative and is designed to support each other’s missions.
Founding nonprofits of this coalition are:
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
• Chippewa Valley Museum.
• Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.
• Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
• Eau Claire County Humane Association.
• Family Resource Center.
• Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Out of respect for individuals, businesses, and other organizations that are being severely impacted in various ways, and acknowledging many want to help, nonprofit organizations in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties have come together in solidarity to create one fundraising campaign that will provide essential financial support during this economic crisis.
All money raised will be equally divided between the nonprofits in the coalition to be used for program and operating expenses as well as to offset losses incurred from COVID-19.
To donate to the cause or for more information about the effort, go to togetherchippewavalley.org or email hello@togetherchippewavalley.org.