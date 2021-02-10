EAU CLAIRE — Continued subzero temperatures forecast for the end of this week are prompting an Eau Claire COVID-19 testing station to reduce its hours.
The National Guard testing site at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Usually the site is open for eight hours on days it is in operation, but this week's reduction is intended to prevent workers from spending much time outside in dangerously cold temperatures to register people and administer tests at the drive-up site.
Temperatures are expected to top out around zero degrees on both Friday and Saturday, but reach lows colder than -10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The Eau Claire testing site was closed entirely on Saturday and Monday due to the cold weather.
The site will also be closed this coming Monday in observance of Presidents Day, but will resume regular operation on Friday, Feb. 19.
The National Guard also runs a testing site at the Augusta Senior Center, 616 W. Washington Ave.
For more information on testing sites available in Eau Claire County, go online to bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.