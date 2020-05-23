Commencement is supposed to bring a new beginning, but many college students graduating this spring are having more new experiences handed to them than they bargained for.
For the 1,433 UW-Eau Claire students graduating this spring, one of those new items won’t be a diploma, as the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of in-person commencement ceremonies originally planned Saturday. A postponed ceremony is now scheduled Oct. 2 as part of homecoming weekend.
Instead of walking across the stage at graduation, this year’s graduates are walking into a job market that is almost unrecognizable from the one that buoyed their spirits entering their last semester. In addition to killing nearly 100,000 Americans, COVID-19 has decimated some industries and caused more than 38 million U.S. residents to file for unemployment benefits.
The university’s class of 2020 also saw their college careers come to an anticlimactic end, with in-person classes ending in mid-March and their final semester concluding online with no chance to say goodbye to friends and professors.
Despite all of the setbacks and dire warnings about the economy, several new UW-Eau Claire graduates contacted last week by the Leader-Telegram said they are rolling with the punches and attempting to make the best of a bad situation as they move to the next chapter of their lives.
Grief over the loss of final parties with friends, goodbye hugs and a formal chance to celebrate their educational milestone were recurring themes.
“This pandemic has had a huge impact on my final semester,” said Monica Dickson, a biology major from Wild Rose. “I’m pretty sad that I don’t get to end it with all my friends that I have made over the years in person, but we are all connected through technology so I’m glad we are all staying safe but can still see each other.”
Similarly, Gaoki Lee, an information systems major from Manitowoc, expressed sadness that she didn’t get to say goodbye to most of her college friends after UW-Eau Claire officials sent out emails announcing that the campus was closing down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I built an amazing community of friends and it’s hard not being able to hang out with each other as we don’t want to put each other at risk,” Lee said.
For Liam Barnes, a political science major from Elk River, Minn., the last two months of the semester involved continuing to live in the nearly empty off-campus Aspenson Mogensen Hall and staying connected with college buddies through group video chats and the occasional socially distanced barbecue.
With no parting words on the last day of classes and no in-person final tests, the strangest part may have been the lack of a sense of closure when online classes end, Barnes said.
“It doesn’t feel real in a lot of ways,” he said. “I haven’t really processed that I’ve graduated from college. It just feels like I finished another exam.”
The end of college may have been even more unusual for Brendan Riordan, a health care administration major from Downers Grove, Ill. Riordan has been working off campus as part of a yearlong practicum since last June, but he had been looking forward to reconnecting with friends during planned trips to Eau Claire in April for an on-campus module and then again in May for graduation.
With both events canceled, Riordan said, “I may never get a chance to see some of those people again.”
Challenging time
A bigger long-term concern for many new college graduates is entering a job market in which millions of Americans have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut.
While every student’s experience is unique, Alyssa Slaby, interim assistant director of career services, advising and retention at UW-Eau Claire, said it is definitely a challenging time to be entering the workforce, both in terms of landing a job and connecting with employers at a time of social distancing.
Slaby said she has talked to some students who have had job offers rescinded, start dates pushed back, positions changed and delays in the application process.
However, the economic outlook isn’t all bad, she said, pointing to the department’s recent surveys of employers who participate in UW-Eau Claire career events that show 65% planning to hire as usual this summer and that number rising to 76% in the fall.
“Locally, we’re still seeing employers posting positions and we’re still seeing many employers hiring as usual. We’re still seeing great opportunities for students,” said Slaby, whose department had to pivot dramatically from providing services traditionally delivered in person to connecting with students online and by phone, video chat and email.
“The biggest thing for students is maintaining that persistence and resilience as they look for jobs,” she said.
Career counselors understand that graduates have to be able to afford food and housing in today’s tough economy but also try to ensure graduates follow a path that leads them where they want to be in five to 10 years, Slaby said.
Uncertain future
Searching for jobs has been “quite difficult” during the pandemic, Lee said.
“I’ve gotten a few responses back from the several places I’ve applied to,” Lee said. “However, it’s been a waiting game. I’ve emailed the companies that I’ve applied to but have not responded to my application and still no response. It’s hard not hearing a response.”
For Barnes, who got hired about a week before Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order as a field organizer for Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s re-election campaign, the short-term outlook is bright. He expects to gain valuable — though at this point much more virtual than normal — political experience through the Nov. 3 election.
After that, he had planned on attending graduate school at Oxford University, Cambridge University or the London School of Economics (where he participated in a study abroad program) in England, but the virus has thrown those plans up in the air because of potential concerns about finances, travel safety and the status of the pandemic. He expects to apply for jobs and graduate schools and make decisions based on the conditions at the time.
“I don’t have any expectations of employment after November,” Barnes said. “It’s a tough market and there are so many unknowns.”
After hearing from friends who have had job interviews rescinded and others who have given up on searching for professional positions and started applying for blue-collar jobs to ensure they have some income, Barnes said he feels fortunate to have a good job lined up for the next six months.
Dickson plans to attend veterinary school in the fall, so she considers herself fortunate that her plans for a “forever” career aren’t immediately affected by the virus. In the short term, though, the climate has made it difficult to find a summer job to help pay for that schooling and raised questions about in-person classes.
“As of now, the school plans to resume ‘normal’ classes in the fall, but if we’ve learned anything through this pandemic, it’s that anything can change with a blink of an eye, so I am just taking it one day at a time,” Dickson said.
Some students have had things fall into place nicely despite the challenging times.
Kristie Ash, an accounting and information systems double major from Middleton, signed a contract last fall to start a position this fall with the accounting firm RSM LLP in the Twin Cities.
“Fingers crossed nothing changes,” Ash said. “I’ve been extremely lucky that I haven’t had to job search at this time.”
Learning experience
Likewise, Riordan was able to secure his immediate future by getting hired as assistant administrator at Alden Terrace, the nursing home in McHenry, Ill, where he served his practicum.
But the pandemic has affected Riordan in personal and professional ways. Not only has he had to endure the death of his grandmother from COVID-19, but Alden Terrace has had to deal with more than 120 cases and six deaths from COVID-19, according to a recent report from the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Ill.
“The pandemic has really forced me to hit the ground rolling in my career. Everything’s just been so crazy, and we’re still not even done with it,” Riordan said. “Everything in life feels so weird and oftentimes feels like a movie, but thankfully for me the virus has been a learning experience for me and created numerous opportunities for me to step up as a leader in my facility.”
For Carolyn Bauer, a biology major from Prentice, the end of in-person classes had a silver lining in that she was able to move back to Rice Lake, where she began college at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, to work as a clinical care assistant at Cambridge Senior Living. She hopes to keep working at the facility until seeking a physicians assistant degree next year.
“The good news is with health care we’re particularly bustling right now. The bad news is we’re particularly bustling right now,” Bauer said, referring to the strong job outlook in her field but also the pain cased by a virus that has rolled up about 1.6 million cases in the United States so far this year.
She described launching a health care career during a pandemic as a “trial by fire” but said it has reinforced her desire to provide medical care.
“We’re making a tangible difference, and I want to continue to be a part of that,” Bauer said.
Looking forward, some of the newly minted UW-Eau Claire graduates said their unprecedented final semester prompted them to reassess what’s important to them and how they spend their time as well as teaching them to cope with the unexpected.
“The pandemic made people a little more uncertain. We were kind of sure of ourselves before this, and this has changed that a bit. It put us off our kilter,” Barnes said. “I think we’ll bounce back, but it could be a while.”