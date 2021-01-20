EAU CLAIRE — The full list of members on a new local communicable disease task force is official, and a facilitator should be named shortly.
“We are now in full force,” Eau Claire County Board Chair Nick Smiar told the county COVID-19 task force during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Smiar said Berlye Middleton was recently appointed as the 20th and final member of the communicable disease ordinance task force. Middleton is a former Eau Claire City Council member, former president of Uniting Bridges and a military veteran.
The task force is a cooperative effort between Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the City-County Board of Health. Smiar, City Council President Terry Weld and Board of Health Chairwoman Merey Price selected the 20 members.
Smiar said he, Weld and Price are in discussion with a candidate to facilitate the task force meetings. Smiar said the non-voting facilitator will be paid equally by the city and county. Smiar also told the Leader-Telegram that the potential facilitator does not live in Eau Claire County but does reside in Wisconsin.
Smiar said a letter of engagement must be finalized before the facilitator’s name and pay are announced. When that is completed, the task force’s first meeting will also be scheduled.
The task force is charged with reviewing current communicable disease ordinances and recommending potential changes to the Eau Claire City Council and County Board.
The creation of the task force was called for by the City Council and County Board in October after contentious public hearings on proposed city and county communicable disease ordinances. As drafted, the proposed ordinances outline powers the local health officer has to enact public health orders while also giving elected officials oversight when a communicable disease — COVID-19 or otherwise — is impacting the community.
The full task force is:
Beryle Middleton.
Alissa Hladilek, Mayo Clinic Health System infection prevention and control department manager.
Anna Ziebell, UW-Eau Claire student body president.
Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO.
Bruce Barker, Chippewa Valley Technical College president.
Crispin Pierce, UW-Eau Claire associate professor of environmental health.
Dr. Don Bodeau, Eau Claire City-County Board of Health.
Emily Smith Nyguen, Smith Chiropractic.
Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of finance and administration.
Jeff Halloin, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital board of directors chair.
Joe Sanfelippo, Fall Creek schools superintendent.
Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea chief medical officer and vice president of clinical operations.
Kimberly Cronk, Eau Claire County Board supervisor.
Dr. Lori Whitis, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic medical director.
Mai Xiong, Eau Claire City Council member and Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development president
Marisa Stanley, Eau Claire City-County Health Department assistant director and epidemiologist.
Michael Johnson, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
Miriam Gehler, Marshfield Clinic Health System administrator.
Scott Rogers, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs.
Eau Claire City Councilman David Klinkhammer.