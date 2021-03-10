EAU CLAIRE — During its first meeting Wednesday evening, members of a new communicable disease ordinance task force expressed optimism in potentially leading the way regarding how to respond to future outbreaks.
The 20-person task force is a cooperative effort between Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the City-County Board of Health. The creation of the task force was called for by the Eau Claire City Council and County Board in October 2020.
The task force will review the proposed city and county health ordinances and propose adjustments.
“This task force is not about COVID,” said Dan Stier, task force facilitator. “This is about addressing communicable disease outbreaks in the future. We’re trying to figure out, based on experience with COVID and our other experiences, how we can do a better job in the future.”
As drafted, the proposed ordinances outline powers the local health officer has to enact public health orders while also giving elected officials oversight when a communicable disease is impacting the community.
Stier said guidance provided by the task force could shape how future communicable diseases are handled in the state and country.
“Eau Claire is at the forefront of dealing with this issue,” Stier said. “You are very likely to be creating precedent that may well be used by other local governments.”
Stier and several members mentioned coming to decisions based on local values, customs and practices. Members also stressed the importance of clearly communicating the end result of the task force’s work so that the community knows what to expect going forward.
“The better we can do about controlling that communication flow and what the end result is, the better off (we are),” said Brandon Riechers, RCU president and CEO.
Several people mentioned the importance of determining what guidelines to put in place so that agencies, especially the Health Department, are better equipped to swiftly respond to communicable diseases in the future.
Dr. Lori Whitis, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic medical director, said the past year has shown that it is difficult to navigate the areas of health, economic needs and personal rights, but those three categories do not necessarily need to be opposed or in tension with one another.
“It’s not necessarily either-or,” Whitis said. “We need the community to have confidence that all three of those things … are being taken into account when decisions are made, but thinking of that ahead of time so that we are prepared and can make that decision quickly is very important.”
Mai Xiong, Eau Claire City Council member and Hmong American Leadership & Economic Development president, said the past year has shed light on health disparities, and she hopes that people in marginalized groups will have their voices heard and be communicated to going forward.
“How do we provide culturally competent education for these communities?” Xiong said. “We have time to really build this in and be inclusive how we want to be and make sure that when the time does come that we have to battle (communicable diseases) that everybody can be included and nobody has to feel like they’re being left behind.”
Jeff Halloin, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital board of directors chair, mentioned the difficulty involved in the task force only impacting ordinances in the city and county of Eau Claire when the Chippewa Valley encompasses multiple counties.
Despite that challenge and many others, Halloin said the Health Department and local health care organizations have responded spectacularly to the innumerable challenges presented by COVID-19 over the past year.
“What happened in Eau Claire happened very, very, very few places in Wisconsin, and from that jump point, we might do something special here,” Halloin said. “Could we have done better? Of course. Nobody knew what they didn’t know. We now have to take those lessons and apply them, but I cannot say enough good.”
Along those lines, a future task force topic will likely involve members discussing what they could have done differently in response to the pandemic over the past year to potentially lead to better outcomes.
Stier mentioned balancing several interests when proposing ordinance changes, which will be difficult yet worthwhile work for the task force.
“I am not going to pretend that this is an easy job,” Stier said. “It’s fairly easy to say, ‘We need to come up with a balanced ordinance.’ … That is far easier said tonight than it will be to accomplish in the longer haul, but if we all keep our noses to the grindstone, I’m absolutely certain that it can be accomplished.”
The next communicable disease ordinance task force meeting is tentatively set for March 31 but that is not yet official. The task force’s probable schedule will involve two work sessions followed by one listening session to incorporate input from the public. City Council President Terry Weld, a member of the task force advisory group, said the first public listening session will likely occur in April.