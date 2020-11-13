EAU CLAIRE — Free community antigen testing for COVID-19 will begin Saturday at Memorial High School for people who aren't experiencing symptoms.
The drive-up rapid testing site, offered in partnership with UW-Eau Claire, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday in the parking lot at Memorial, 2225 Keith St. The entrance for the testing site is on Keith Street, where UW-Eau Claire staff and signs will direct people to the testing location.
People should pre-register for the test at doineedacovid19test.com.
The testing is intended to identify asymptomatic individuals who are positive for COVID-19 and are at risk of spreading the virus unknowingly.
The community testing is available through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the UW System because of a surge of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.
UW-Eau Claire, which has tested students living in on-campus dormitories since September, also has expanded its antigen testing to off-campus students, faculty, staff and their dependents.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the antigen testing site is a good option for people who live or work in a group setting, interact with vulnerable populations, travel frequently for work or have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.