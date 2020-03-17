Area YMCAs will be closed until April 6 in response to concerns over COVID-19.
Theresa Hillis, chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, said all YMCA wellness centers, pools and programs were closed effective Tuesday, with the exception of YMCA Child Care.
The anticipated reopening date of April 6 "might change as we learn more on the fight against community spread of coronavirus," Hillis said.
Both YMCA Early Learning Centers will remain open and YMCA Schools Out programs for elementary children will be held at the Chippewa Falls YMCA and the L.E. Phillips Indoor Sports Center in Eau Claire, Hillis said.