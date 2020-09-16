EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Administration Committee approved an ordinance that would allow health officials to enact public health orders while giving elected officials more oversight of those orders.
The committee approved the ordinance by 4-1 vote during a Wednesday meeting. Supervisor Mark Beckfield was the lone vote against. The County Board will now consider the ordinance on first reading during its Oct. 6 meeting, which means there likely won’t be a vote on the ordinance until second reading at the following County Board meeting on Oct. 20.
The ordinance gives the Eau Claire County Board and City Council the authority to vote in support of or against a public health order. If the County Board or City Council does not support a health order, the order becomes an unenforceable advisory.
If approved, the ordinance would apply to all potential health orders related to communicable disease in the future, not only those related to COVID-19. Eau Claire County is currently under a 14-day health order and has been under several health orders since May. Those orders have included limits on the size of public gatherings, requirements that businesses have 50% of their usual capacity and that establishments enact physical distancing measures to reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.
The proposed ordinance would also limit each public health order to no more than 30 days in length. Orders can be renewed for up to 180 days. A $200 citation fine on individuals or businesses that don’t comply with local health orders also is included in the ordinance.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said the ordinance is being proposed so that local codes can have more specificity related to health orders.
Supervisor Colleen Bates supported the ordinance, saying the parameters are necessary and can “literally save lives.”
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said he recently found out a loved one tested positive for COVID-19 after seemingly taking all the necessary health precautions like wearing a mask and remaining at least 6 feet apart in public. The recent news strengthened Wilkie’s support for the ordinance proposal.
“You must do this; there should be no hesitation here,” Wilkie said, holding back tears. “Some people will just choose not to do the responsible thing for whatever strange reason, so I wholeheartedly endorse this … I wish, and that wish isn’t the case, that everybody would do the right thing, and do it because they care about their fellow human beings, but unfortunately reality isn’t that way.”
Beckfield asked if public health orders are decided solely by Giese. Giese ultimately has the final authority but said she doesn’t make any decisions on her own, saying all health orders receive input from community partners and the local incident command team.
Beckfield asked if the position of Eau Claire City-County Health Department director should be an elected position in the future. Giese said no.
Beckfield asked Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan if he anticipates a legal challenge to the proposed ordinance. Sullivan said he did not, since the ordinance puts legislative oversight in place from the County Board and City Council and was drafted based on recent court decisions, including a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in May that struck down the statewide safer at home order.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13.