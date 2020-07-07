Monthly furlough days are likely on the horizon for Eau Claire County employees during the rest of the year.
Beginning in a few weeks, county operations will be closed one day each month for the remainder of 2020. Employees will not work nor receive pay during those closure days. Law enforcement, airport and 24-hour operations workers are exempt from the furloughs.
During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County Administration Committee approved the resolution authorizing the monthly closures. The resolution also suspends step increases for employees that were scheduled for July 1, which the county COVID-19 task force approved, effective immediately, during its June 24 meeting. Suspending pay raises means county spending on wages will decrease in 2020 by a total of about $238,000, according to county Finance Director Norb Kirk.
If the county’s financial health improves by the end of the year, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf can remove furlough days and retroactively apply step increases, with the approval of a majority of task force members.
The option to have monthly furloughs for the remainder of 2020 was first discussed during the task force meeting last month. The County Board must pass the resolution during its July 21 meeting for it to begin. If the County Board approves, the first furlough day would occur Friday, July 24. The county would also be closed Aug. 21, Sep. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18, all of which are Fridays. Schauf said those dates were chosen because they will have the least amount of impact on the county court schedule.
According to the resolution, the action “will assist in erasing most of the projected deficit” of $1.7 million for 2020 caused by COVID-19.
If necessary, the resolution allows County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson to have staff work on furlough days if emergency activities like snow removal are required.
Other business
The committee voted down a resolution encouraging County Board members to return their 2020 pay increases. The County Board last year approved annual pay raises for supervisors from $1,326 to $1,500 per year.
A resolution to return pay increases is not needed for supervisors to do so, since they can voluntarily refuse all or some of their annual pay at any time. However, the committee wanted to discuss the possibility.
Supervisor Ray Henning said he viewed the proposal “as a total insult to County Board members.”
Supervisors shouldn’t have to give up 12% of their pay, which no one else is being asked to do, Henning added. Supervisor Jerry Wilkie said it would look good and be a nice gesture if all 29 County Board members took pay cuts, but he has a hard time asking supervisors to give up 12% of their pay.
Supervisor Colleen Bates said it is important that supervisors are compensated to some degree for their work and that County Board members do not lose money while being a supervisor.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar and Supervisor Mark Beckfield said supervisors taking pay cuts would have symbolic importance during the financial hardship to the county caused by the coronavirus.
The next Administration Committee is scheduled for Aug. 11.