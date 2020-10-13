EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board expects significant comment from area residents next week when it considers a communicable disease ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would allow health officials to enact public health orders while giving elected officials more oversight of those orders. The ordinance gives the Eau Claire County Board the authority to vote in support of or against a public health order. If the County Board does not support a health order, the order becomes an unenforceable advisory. If approved, the ordinance would apply to all potential health orders related to communicable disease in the future, not only those related to COVID-19.
The County Board will likely vote on the ordinance during its Oct. 20 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. (The Eau Claire City Council postponed its decision on a nearly identical ordinance proposal Tuesday, calling for creation of a local task force to make recommendations on it.)
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee approved the ordinance proposal by 4-1 vote last month, bringing the proposal to the County Board.
During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Administration Committee heard eight public comments from residents opposing the proposed health ordinance, including one commenter who said the local Amish community is “strongly opposed to this ordinance.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Mark Beckfield recommended that County Board Chair Nick Smiar extend the public comment time allotment next Tuesday to handle the expected high volume of requests.
Smiar, who as the County Board chair has the discretion to make that decision, said a time extension is possible, but he doesn’t want to have many people reading the same comment over and over.
At the Oct. 6 County Board meeting, five people spoke during the public comment period and said they represented 1,120 county citizens and/or business owners who are against proposed communicable disease ordinances in the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County. The county clerk also read the names of 35 people who submitted written comments against the proposed communicable disease ordinances and one person who submitted a written comment in favor of the ordinance.
During next Tuesday’s meeting, Smiar wants to strike a balance between hearing public concerns while also properly managing supervisors’ time during the meeting.
“People have the right to speak, and I want to honor that, but I don’t want to abuse that,” Smiar said. “I don’t want to fatigue the board, but I want to give people the chance to express their opinion … We’ll find a happy medium.”
Other business
The Administration Committee approved a resolution extending the existence of the county Broadband Committee for an additional two years. The committee was formed last fall and is still working on a final plan to bring high-speed internet to more parts of the county. The Broadband Committee has applied for several state grants related to broadband expansion and is waiting for the state to approve or deny the grants.
“It seems like a lot of the (broadband expansion) process is going to be piecemeal,” said Supervisor Don Mowry, chair of the Broadband Committee.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10.